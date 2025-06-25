Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a world where cloud spending now ranks as the second-largest cost for companies after payroll, the financial levers once confined to HR and procurement have found a new frontier: software infrastructure. For Edward Barrow, CEO and co-founder of Cloud Capital, the London based fintech platform that helps finance teams forecast, manage, and optimise cloud spending, the opportunity is clear - and the path forward sharper than ever.

Barrow is no stranger to the start-up grind. A serial entrepreneur, he previously led Idio, a customer data platform that served Fortune 500 firms, before exiting in 2019. His latest venture, Cloud Capital, is born of that experience - but shaped by new conditions and a very different mindset.

"What's working is the combination of AI with seasoned operator judgment," says Barrow. "We're a repeat founder team and have invested in very high quality talent, and we're pairing that experience with AI to drive real productivity, efficiency, and scale. Wisdom + AI is an incredible combo."

While many startups flirt with automation, Barrow insists the advantage lies in the marriage of emerging technology and operational maturity - a rare combination that's allowed Cloud Capital to "move faster, automate more, and scale our reach without compromising quality or judgment."

Equally important, he notes, has been a newfound discipline - one forged from the scars of earlier ventures. "We've stopped chasing every opportunity," he says. "In previous startups, I've made the mistake of spreading the team too thin, trying to do too much, too soon, for too many people. At Cloud Capital, we've been radically focused from the outset. One problem. One target market. One wedge. That discipline has been a game-changer."

This clarity has also informed the company's approach to product development. Unlike at Idio, where the team "spent months building before speaking to real customers," Barrow's new playbook starts with relationships, not code. "We ran market research, had dozens of customer calls, and validated our problem thesis long before we wrote a line of code. You don't need to guess what to build if you start by deeply understanding your customer."

Barrow is bullish not only on Cloud Capital's growth, but on the broader UK startup ecosystem — particularly when it comes to talent. "When I started Idio, it was hard to find people who had scaled startups or sold into global enterprise," he says. "That's no longer the case. There's now a generation of operators, advisors, and investors here who've seen real scale, raised from global VCs, and built global companies. That experience used to be a US advantage. Now it's here."

Looking ahead, Barrow sees the UK's next decade as pivotal. "More UK start-ups [should be] owning their markets globally, not just building great tech, but leading customer relationships from day one," he argues. "That takes capital, sure, but it also takes conviction. The talent is here. The mindset is shifting. The next 10 years should be about going bigger, earlier, from here."

