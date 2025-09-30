Built to Empower: The Multifaceted Mission of John and Arlene Shin

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Some focus on building wealth, others on supporting people, but John and Arlene Shin aim to do both.

For over three decades, John and Arlene Shin have been striving to change the way families, young adults, and entrepreneurs think about money, success, and legacy. Their journey began in 1992, with a mission to help everyday families achieve the dream of homeownership. That foundational experience led Arlene Shin to believe that people needed leadership. She believed they needed education, mentorship, and a real financial strategy.

So, in 1994, they launched what would become their flagship financial services company, AXIANTA Financial Partners, Inc. What started as a small vision rooted in service and belief has now grown into a national and international enterprise.

But their story isn't just about growth, it's about purpose.

Empowering Others Through Financial Freedom and Legacies

Their passion for financial literacy and freedom has led to the development of a holistic wealth management company. From investments and insurance to retirement planning, legacy strategies, and creating generational wealth, John and Arlene Shin's companies aim to offer a complete approach to building, protecting, and passing on prosperity.

Their goal is to help people plan for the future, while also thinking about the legacy they'll leave behind.

Through their endeavors, the Shins have strived to remain true to their mission: empowering others. Their leadership has resulted in a team culture rooted in mentorship and a global message of possibility. And the next generation is ready to take the baton—all four of their children are being trained to take over the family of companies, carrying forward the vision with the same passion and purpose.

Their children, Matthew Shin, Kayla Shin, Andrew Shin, and Jenna Shin, reflect the very values they've instilled: excellence, entrepreneurship, and service. Two of their children, Andrew and Jenna Shin, graduated from Pepperdine University with degrees in Business Administration and have played key roles within the company. Kayla Shin attended the University of Southern California's prestigious Marshall School of Business, bringing a sharp eye for strategy and structure. Their eldest, Matthew Shin, is a self-made entrepreneur who forged his own path in business and now aims to lead with the same boldness and independence that have defined the family legacy.

As the published author of How Rich Asians Think: A Think and Grow Rich Publication by the Napoleon Hill Foundation—and the executive producer of Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy, John Shin has helped bring valuable insights to modern audiences. His own journey, rising from modest beginnings to achieving success across multiple industries, is an example of what's possible when mindset, discipline, and faith collide. Even with their many business achievements, John and Arlene Shin measure success differently.

"We're not building companies, we're building legacies," John shares. "Every venture we start is rooted in the belief that it should outlast us and uplift others."

And now, that mission is going on the road.

E.M.P.O.W.E.R. Tour

In 2025, John and Arlene Shin launched the E.M.P.O.W.E.R. Tour—a Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy World Tour, which hit major cities across the U.S.

More than an event, the E.M.P.O.W.E.R. Tour aims to be a movement. The acronym stands for:

– Equip yourself with tools and vision M – Multiply your belief, your team, and your income

– Position yourself for leadership O – Optimize the moment

– Win for your family and the next generation E – Expand your network

With a focus on teaching, strategy, and leadership, this tour was designed to elevate lives, businesses, and dreams.

Striving to Elevate Lives

Beyond business, John and Arlene Shin continue to support global charities focused on helping women and children. Their lives are built on contribution, with a focus on giving back with humility, generosity, and a heart for those in need.

"True wealth isn't measured in dollars," John says. "It's measured in how many lives you elevate."

Though John and Arlene Shin could retire tomorrow, their journey isn't over. This couple believes that legacy isn't what you leave behind, it's what you live every day. This is what drives them to go beyond talking about success and instead strive to live, teach, and share it.