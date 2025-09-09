In a world where fintech solutions often cater to the big players, Mark Andreev, COO of Exactly, is on a mission to bridge the gap for small and micro-businesses.

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur UK, Andreev reveals his inspiration, the challenges he's faced, and the lessons he's learned while rethinking the way fintech partners with small enterprises.

The Hidden Opportunity: Empowering Small Businesses

"When I first started looking into the fintech space, I realised a glaring gap that most companies overlooked," Mark Andreev recalls. "Big providers focus on large merchants, leaving smaller businesses behind. These small merchants are charged higher fees, face tough onboarding processes, and often receive little support."

It's a familiar struggle for SMEs: higher fees, longer wait times, and poor customer service. Andreev's solution? Fairness, stability, and human support, no matter the business size. "For small businesses, the impact of high fees can be significant. These aren't just operational setbacks - they're systemic issues that squeeze margins and hinder growth," he explains.

He went on to develop a fintech partner that focuses on the needs of small businesses, offering them the transparency, stability, and customer care they deserve. Unlike many fintech companies that automate everything, Andreev believes in a "hand-in-hand" approach, combining the power of technology with real human guidance.

Unexpected Hurdles: From Knowledge Gaps to Scaling Challenges

As with any ambitious vision, challenges were inevitable. One of the earliest hurdles was finding the right talent. "In the beginning, the market was really thin. There weren't many specialists in payments, and small businesses often didn't have a dedicated payments expert to navigate the landscape," Andreev reflects.

With fintech evolving so quickly, many micro and small businesses found themselves overwhelmed by technical jargon and complex payment systems. For Andreev, the answer was simple: guide them through the process. But as the company grew, so did the challenge of scaling while maintaining personal service for each client.

"There's always pressure to keep quality support at scale," says Andreev. "When we started, it was easy to know every client personally. Now, we have to ensure our team is trained, coordinated, and maintains that same level of dedication." This drive to maintain high-touch support as the company scaled led to a unique blend of automation and "HumanTech", where technology supports the process, but real experts are always involved in the final decision-making.

Technology Meets Human Touch: The Exactely Approach

Exactly's secret sauce? Building everything in-house. From the payment gateway to the anti-fraud system and chargeback team, Andreev's approach cuts out intermediaries, improving cost-efficiency and reliability. "The more intermediaries in the transaction flow, the more complicated and expensive it gets," Andreev explains. "By reducing those touchpoints, we provide a more stable, reliable experience for our clients."

But technology alone isn't enough. "We realized early on that speed and automation aren't the only things businesses need," Andreev adds. "They need human guidance - someone to help them through challenges, troubleshoot problems, and make sure everything runs smoothly."

Andreev's strategy? Focus on a niche. "We didn't aim to serve every business. By focusing on specific types of businesses, we're able to deliver higher quality support and expertise," he says. This allows Exactely to truly empower small businesses with solutions that scale, while protecting margins and reducing friction.

Lessons Learned: Human Control in the Age of Automation

In the fast-paced world of fintech, Andreev's biggest takeaway has been clear: Technology is a tool, not the solution. "AI can handle thousands of tasks in seconds, but without the right formulation and interpretation, it can create more noise than value," he explains. "That's why we always pair automation with human control."

He also cautions entrepreneurs not to get swept up in the hype of new technologies. "There's often a mismatch between innovation and market readiness," Andreev says. "Just because the infrastructure is there doesn't mean people are ready to adopt it. Take digital wallets or crypto, for example — the technology is ready, but people need time to trust it."

For Andreev, the ultimate lesson is that technology must be implemented with empathy and guidance. "It's not just about creating efficient solutions. It's about creating solutions that people trust and feel confident using."

Advice for Entrepreneurs: Stay Narrow, Stay Focused

As a seasoned entrepreneur, Andreev has plenty of advice for others navigating the challenging fintech landscape. "First, be inspired by the fact that there's always room for new players," he encourages. "More competition doesn't shrink the market — it grows it. But don't just compete on price or features. You need a deeper USP, one that blends both rational benefits (speed, reliability, cost-efficiency) with emotional ones (trust, confidence, human support)."

When it comes to targeting customers, Andreev suggests focusing narrowly. "If you try to serve everyone, you'll end up serving no one well. Find your niche, and go deep." And when building a team? "Personality matters. Skills can be taught, but empathy, curiosity, and resilience are what truly make a team great," he shares.

The Future of Fintech: More Innovation, More Opportunity

Looking forward, Andreev is optimistic about the future of fintech - especially for small businesses. "The fintech landscape is evolving fast. More companies are starting to recognize the needs of small businesses, and that's only going to accelerate," he says. Exactely's mission is clear: to empower small businesses with technology and support that drives growth, protects margins, and fosters trust. And with Andreev at the helm, small businesses can rest assured that their fintech partner is one that truly has their back.

In the world of fintech, small businesses have long been underserved. But Mark Andreev and Exactely are on a mission to change that. By combining cutting-edge technology with real human support, they're proving that success doesn't come from automation alone - it's about creating a seamless, supportive experience that empowers businesses to thrive.