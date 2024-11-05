Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This Entrepreneur UK interview explores the transition from a career in aeronautical engineering to owning multiple Home Instead franchises dedicated to providing essential care services. Discover how a focus on community, culture, and credibility shaped this franchise journey and the valuable lessons learned along the way with Suhail Rehman – Home Instead multi- unit franchise owner.

What motivated you to transition from a career in aeronautical engineering to owning multiple Home Instead franchises?

My degree and my first job were in aeronautical engineering. I then moved into a tech startup and along with my co-founders we built a software business where we raised an impressive $70m in venture financing and grew to employ over 400 people providing technology services to industry giants such as Samsung, Motorola and Nokia. However, during the global credit crunch, our business faced significant challenges and was eventually acquired by Samsung.

During the recession in the early 2010s, I sought a new venture—one with genuine purpose. Tired of constant travelling and the risks associated with startups, I was looking for something closer to home that would allow me to build a fulfilling, meaningful business and was attracted to franchising due to its low failure rates. When I was introduced to Home Instead, I felt an immediate connection, I knew right away it was the right opportunity for me. More than anything else I was attracted to the business culture. The team at the national office and the fact that we were serving a much-needed purpose of providing care at home for older people in our community. Something which is incredibly fulfilling.

What led you to choose Home Instead as your franchise investment?

I chose Home Instead because of the following:

1. Success potential - I was looking for a franchise opportunity which offered a strong chance of business success, but that was also going to make a difference.

2. Strong culture – The network at Home Instead embodies a positive and supportive culture with great people; everything which aligned with my values.

3. Purpose driven - I was looking for a business that had real purpose and a strong element of giving back to the local community.

Does being part of a franchise network enhance credibility in the UK market?

Brand recognition has always been something which is so important to any business. People tend to prefer established, trusted names especially when making significant decisions like choosing home care for a loved one. A franchisor will have spent time building their brand and what it stands for and it is important to share in all the values and identity in building your own franchise. Home Instead stands out as the largest homecare franchise not only in the UK, but globally with over 1,200 offices in 12 countries.

As we have an ageing population, home care is becoming the desired norm for many, starting with some care support before it becomes essential to enable older people to continue to live in their own homes. Being part of a nationally recognised brand offers reassurance to our clients and their families. Additionally, the high standards of care upheld by our franchisor and across the network, ensure that families can trust the quality, continuity and consistency of the services provided to their loved ones.

How has the franchise model helped you mitigate risks associated with starting a business?

Franchising is known to have a much higher success rate than start-up businesses, due to the tried and tested model and support. At Home Instead we have peer support from 255 offices nationwide, sharing their experiences, advice and best practice.

There is also tremendous franchisor support at Home Instead, from the early days setting out, to growing your business and beyond. They are instrumental in developing new services such as live-in care and health care at home which are thoroughly tested before being introduced to the network, ensuring we only offer the best care to our clients. I had a vision for my business and now run a substantial company, my experience has been in line with my ambitions. A franchisor should be able to provide guidance with financial modelling and advice on the scaling of your business. Access to funding is clearly a huge benefit, as banks are more inclined to lend to established franchise models, making it easier to access start-up and growth capital.

What specific challenges do you face as a franchisee in the UK market, and how do you overcome them?

Like many businesses, we encounter challenges such as the rising cost of living, high inflation, and recruitment. However, these issues are common across the business landscape, and there are no unique challenges specific to a franchise model.

What key lessons have you learned about franchise management that you believe every franchisee should know?

As in any business, good leadership is essential to ensure the sustainability and continued growth of your business. Invest in a mentor or coach to develop your own leadership abilities and also those of your team. Follow the proven system, remember why you chose a franchise business, don't go against it, leverage the established and successful methods, rather than trying to reinvent the wheel. A management franchise is best suited to personalities who enjoy the operational aspect of businesses, working within a proven business model. But then also having the ability to develop a layer of leaders below them as the business starts to scale and you employ large teams, as we do in home care. Effective people management is so important, you need to be able to build and nurture a strong and trusted team to drive your business forward.

What advice would you give to prospective franchisees in the UK, especially regarding the home care sector?

Franchising in the home care sector presents exciting opportunities, especially for those seeking meaningful business ventures that really do make a difference in their communities, but which is also financially rewarding. For those looking beyond a 'job' the home care sector provides expansion opportunities for those wanting to grow a significant business. So, ask the franchisor about multi-unit opportunities and how they would help you scale up to more territories.

You need to understand the different home care market segments offered by the franchisor, from private to local authority services, ensure you understand these differences to help you make informed decisions about what you will be providing. Do your research. With over 1,000 franchise opportunities in the UK, finding the franchise for you is essential to make sure you are doing something you will enjoy and will give you the future you are looking for. A great first port of call is to the British Franchise Association (bfa) where you can find details of trusted franchise opportunities, as well as finding out about the franchise sector.