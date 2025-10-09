Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Branding builds business. But who builds the branding? One of the benefits of starting a business with a franchise is that the franchisor has already created the branding, so you have a recognised brand right away. Branding is a big focus in franchising, and that's a huge benefit to people looking to invest. Franchisees don't need to build their brand themselves, because the franchisor will have already done it. The right branding gives your new business a head start, but not all branding is the equal, so anyone considering a franchise should check its brand offering first.

Researching franchise brands

Since 1977, the BFA has championed ethical business practices and high standards in franchising; we work hard to ensure franchisees choose the right franchise for them, so you can use the BFA website to compare franchises, branding included.

Why franchises big-up branding

Almost all franchises aim to create a nationwide network of units operated by franchisees, so it makes sense for them to create a consistent, widely known brand. Suzie McCafferty, Principal Franchise Consultant at Platinum Wave Franchising, says: "Brand consistency is absolutely critical in franchising - it's what gives customers confidence that they'll have the same experience wherever they go." Brand recognition brings in more customers for franchisees, and means a thriving franchisor, so the whole network grows.

Franchise branding benefits

Usually, a franchise package will include a bundle of branded products, all designed by a specialist branding agency (no need for you to spend money and time on creating it). Typically, this includes specified brand colours and typefaces, branded webspace, stationery, equipment, leaflets and flyers, model adverts, and more. It's a policy based on research that shows the more often a customer sees your brand, the more they warm to it.

Economies of scale

Yes, you'll have to pay for these branded products, but because the franchisor buys in bulk, the cost could well be lower than you'd pay as an independent business, ordering in lower quantities.

Branding is more than logos

A well-crafted brand specifies the tone of voice used in all communications, says Ben Ashton, Founder and Owner of the GoodOaks homecare franchise. He says: "Our brand is reflected in the behaviour of everyone in the business. We focus on premium quality care, and if we don't reflect that in interactions with all stakeholders, including clients and families, it damages our brand."

Branding can be a competitive advantage

An attractive brand can help you win customers who might otherwise buy only on price, says Ashton. "A brand, built up over time, lives inside people's heads. If it conveys quality and expertise, it delivers a competitive edge, with potential customers, and when recruiting staff." Prospective franchisees should investigate brand differentiation within sectors. Dijana Radisevic, Head of Marketing at Trafalgar Education, which operates the Stagecoach performing arts franchise, says: "Our brand prioritises life skills over performing arts. Other franchises focus on technical training alone, but we show parents how singing, dancing, and acting translate into confidence, resilience, and everyday skills their children carry with them. You see this across everything we do. It gives our franchisees a powerful, unique proposition in their local markets."

Look for targeted branding

Check whether a franchise's branding is aligned with its target market. What suits a sales franchise will not work for child care, and branding devised overseas, even in English, may not suit the UK.

For instance, at US-founded fresh-baked pretzel franchise, Auntie Anne's, Head of Marketing Siobhan Randles says: "Our brand remains rooted in hand-crafted, fresh-baked pretzels. But recent research has shown that one new slogan, which worked well in Asia, the Middle East and South America, did not work in the UK. We are looking to change that. Sometimes messages need to be adjusted to suit particular countries." McCafferty says: "The best franchisors constantly focus on protecting the core brand, while allowing just enough flexibility for franchisees to add a local touch that resonates with their community. Any changes are usually best kept subtle."

How does the branding respond to the future?

Radisevic says prospective franchisees should be asking franchisors: "Are they active on new channels? Do they keep campaigns fresh? Stagecoach continually invests in evolving our brand." Ashton adds: "At GoodOaks we are working on getting AI to understand our brand so that, for instance, it shows up in Google's AI-generated overviews when people search for 'best homecare franchise'. Branding should be kept up to date."

Six questions for prospective franchisees to ask about branding

McCafferty says:

How do you ensure the brand looks and feels consistent across every location?

What marketing materials and digital assets will I get?

Who creates them?

How often are they refreshed?

How is the brand monitored and protected?

Can I adapt the brand locally?

Remember, when you invest in a franchise, you're not just buying a logo, you're buying a brand that should help you grow faster, win trust sooner and stand out in your market, so spend plenty of time researching the franchises you are interested in, to evaluate if their brand is strong enough to deliver the right message to your clients and support fledgling business.