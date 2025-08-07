Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are awards old hat or are they more important now than ever? The BFA (British Franchise Association) awards can form a crucial part of a prospective franchisee's search for the right investment opportunity and have transformative effects on brand awareness and credibility for the winners. As the UK's self-regulatory body for franchising, The BFA have been supporting businesses to 'discover their tomorrow' through business format franchising since 1977. A standards-based membership organisation, we have over 330 franchisor and 1,800 franchisee members, all committed to practising ethical franchising and my fellow judges and I are working hard, judging entries for the 2025 BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards.

Dedicated judging panel

This year we've received over 130 entries with more than 75 brands involved, each hoping to win one of our 14 categories. Entrants range from individual franchisees who will be recognised for giving back to their local communities all the way up to the crème de la crème of franchising brands, vying for the top spot of 'Franchisor of the Year (Established). Behind the scenes it takes five people ten days and almost 300 hundred hours to select our winners, so we have our work cut out for us but reading the entries is a privilege and a job we take very seriously. But why are the BFA, or in fact any awards, so important in 2025, and are they more important now than ever before?

Rising above the digital 'noise'

In an age where a brand's success lies largely in its ability to be 'seen' on a phone or laptop, rightly or wrongly, a talented digital marketing team can sometimes win the digital race, leaving those with less impressive skills, but possibly with a much better product, lagging behind. So how does winning awards address this imbalance?

Take the PR high ground

I cannot stress enough how winning an award, from a well-respected organisation, like the BFA, can help a company rise above the digital 'noise' and demonstrate what a great job they're doing.

Quality over quantity

Audiences today are well versed in sniffing out a fake from the real thing and understand that it takes more than a viral video to win a top award, so reading about your brand's win at a well-respected awards ceremony in a magazine or newspaper, on their socials or even in their newsletter, is the kind of news that sticks, for all the right reasons. Did you know you can legitimately describe yourselves as an 'award-winning' company for 12 months after the event, invaluable PR, providing you enter the right awards.

36 years of franchising excellence

Now in their 36th year (and I've been to 25 of them…) the BFA awards are known as the 'Oscars' of the franchising world and for good reason. Competition is stiff, with brands working incredibly hard to submit outstanding entries, all too conscious that a win could see them propelled into the limelight, on a wave of PR and marketing.

Priceless brand elevation

John Preston, managing director of Mathnasium UK, winner of 'Franchisor of the Year – Expanding' in 2024 explains: the real effect of winning: "Winning wasn't just a proud milestone, it was a defining moment for our brand. It's boosted confidence across our network, elevated our visibility and become a mark of quality we lead with in recruitment and marketing. In a crowded market, that kind of credibility is invaluable."

Trust

In franchising, as in many areas of business, trust in the brand is everything. With franchisees investing tens of thousands of pounds when buying their new businesses, anything a franchisor can do to highlight their credibility, is particularly powerful. Lucy Campbell, CEO of Right at Home UK who walked away with what is possibly considered the top prize, Franchisor of the Year (Established) in 2024 said: "To have won this highly esteemed award was an absolute honour. It has strengthened our credibility, opened new conversations, and reinforced trust in our brand."

Credibility

Sarah Cressall OBE, founder of The Creation Station, who won the 2024 Lifestyle Brand Award describes the effect on her creative activity franchise after her win: "It boosted our credibility, opened new doors, and gave our whole network a real lift in value and recognition. It clearly evidenced our leadership in the sector and provided strong marketing positioning for us, as a trusted provider of a supportive, professional and dynamic brand."

Reputation

A large award can also help you raise your reputation in your own industry, as Aaron Davis, network development manager at Signs Express who won the 2024 Business Transformation Award says: "The award has absolutely elevated our brand credibility – particularly within the franchising and signage industries, plus the response from our clients and network was hugely positive."

Be in it to win it

So whatever industry you are in, whether you own a franchise brand or a fish and chip shop, are a start-up or a 50yr old business, look out for your local business awards and put yourself on the map in 2025 with a 12 month PR boost that money simply can't buy.

5 top tips to stand out at awards (for example, the BFA Awards)