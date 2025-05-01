Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the British Franchise Association (BFA), has been named among the world's top 10 franchise influencers in the 2025 Global Franchise Influencers list, published annually by SeoSamba.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Recognised for her thought leadership, industry innovation, and commitment to ethical franchising, Wilkins has spent over 25 years shaping the UK's franchise landscape. Starting at the BFA at just 19, she rose through the ranks to become CEO in 2016 and now leads the UK's most established franchise organisation, representing over 320 franchisors and 1,800+ franchisees. A passionate advocate for franchising and women in business, Wilkins also founded EWIB (Empowering Women in Business), an annual event dedicated to championing female professionals. This year's EWIB takes place on 18 June 2025 at the West Midland's Safari Park.

Commenting on being recognised in the top 10 of the Top 100 Global Franchise Influencer's list Wilkins said: "I am thrilled to be on the Global Franchise Influencers list again and in the top 10 no less. My team and I are working very hard to raise the brand awareness of the both the association and franchising and it's great to be named alongside some of the most respected figures in our industry. Franchising still faces awareness challenges in the UK and this nomination shows that our voice is being heard."

Michel Leconte, SeoSamba's CEO said: "We're delighted to once again welcome Pip Wilkins to our Top 100 Global Franchise Influencers list. Her leadership at the BFA continues to elevate franchising in the UK and abroad. Pip's voice brings clarity, professionalism, and passion to the industry, making her an essential figure in shaping the franchise landscape, for future generations."

He continued: "Pip was selected for her unwavering commitment to the ethical growth of franchising in the UK, her thought leadership on the evolving role of women and young professionals in franchising, and her tireless efforts to promote standards, innovation, and inclusivity through the BFA. Her influence extends well beyond borders, making her a role model in the global franchise community. Congratulations, Pip!"

For more information about the BFA, franchising an existing business or investing in a franchise unit, visit www.thebfa.org