All entrepreneurs want to build sustainable businesses, but some get there faster than others. The winners of the BFA (British Franchise Association) HSBC UK British Franchise Awards for franchisees and franchisors show how it's done.

Scaling fast with a franchise

Marlene Meyer started her business in 2022, as the West and Southwest London franchisee with Mini First Aid, teaching first aid skills to parents, carers, and families. Just three years later and Marlene was recently awarded 'Star Performer' and the BFA HSBC UK Franchisee of the Year – People's Choice Award, at the British Franchise Awards.

Going somewhere fast

In just three years, Marlene and her team have grown the business fast, providing baby and child classes for new parents, plus workplace and school-based sessions, across a wide area of West London. In the last 12 months alone, they delivered 298 first aid classes to 4,946 attendees.

Marlene has developed partnerships with organisations including John Lewis, for whom they deliver regular in-store classes, and they have forged relationships with Hartbeeps, which runs baby and toddler development classes, Hounslow Council, youth clubs, nurseries, SEN schools and independent parent groups.

Marlene said of her awards: "I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me on this journey... it's been a real whirlwind, but I've loved every minute!"

How franchising helps

A franchise, chosen carefully to suit your own interests and ambitions, can help you build a sustainable business faster and more easily than you could by setting up in business alone.

In return for an investment from you and ongoing fees, the franchisor provides a proven business model. You get brand recognition from day one, so you are not fighting to establish an unknown brand, and receive comprehensive training and ongoing support from the franchisor

Research franchising

Around 300+ franchises belong to the British Franchise Association (BFA). Since 1977, the BFA has championed ethical business practices and high standards in franchising; working hard to ensure franchisees choose the right franchise for them. You can search through franchise members in many business sectors and get info and advice about how franchising works.

Support

BFA member franchises provide training, operational and technical systems, and support from franchise managers to help you get your business going. Combined with hard work from you, a franchise means you don't waste time reinventing the wheel. It all gives you a bigger chance of building a successful business faster.

A winning combination

Award winning franchisees add their own personal spark to the franchise model. They share many characteristics, including a passion for their business and shared values with the franchisor. You are more motivated to grow a business if you believe in it.

Shared values

Scott Stevenson had previously worked in offshore renewables, but in 2022 he and brother Cam became the Exeter, Torquay, North Devon and Plymouth franchisees with Oltco, installing sustainable resin-bound surfaces on driveways, patios, pathways, and flooring.

Oltco's Recycle Bound system is the world's first resin-bound solution to incorporate recycled plastic from straws, plastic bottles and food packaging, helping to reduce carbon emissions - which aligns with Scott and Cam's values.

Only three years later, they are the winners of the BFA HSBC UK Young Guns franchise award 2025. Scott said: "Growing the business with my brother Cam over the past few years has been an incredible journey, all while staying true to our values and commitment to sustainability."

Could it be you?

Whatever your passion and values, there's likely to be a franchise that suits you, and taking the franchise route is likely to take you further, faster and more easily than setting up on your own. Maybe it could soon be you standing on the stage as a franchise award winner!

To learn more about franchising visit https://www.thebfa.org/bfa-hsbc-uk-british-franchise-awards/

BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards - Winners

Franchisor of the Year – Established

Caremark (Gold)

Premier Education (Silver)

Speedy Freight (Bronze)

Franchisor of the Year – Expanding

GoodOaks Homecare

Franchisor of the Year – Emerging

CareYourWay

Leadership & Culture Award

Premier Education

Research & Development Award

Snap Fitness

Franchise Support Award

Pink Spaghetti (Winner)

Aspray (Highly Commended)

Marketing Award

Stagecoach Performing Arts

Franchisee Awards

HSBC UK Best in Class Multi-Unit

Roger Khoryati, McDonald's Restaurants

HSBC UK Best in Class Multi-Brand

Angelina Mouralidarane, Iceking Group

Customer Focus Award

Sajda Parveen, Imran Bashir & Rizwan Bashir, Snap Fitness

Dynamic Duo Award

Neil and Melodie Watson, Tutor Doctor (Winner)

Jinesh and Reena Patel, Revive! (Highly Commended)

BFA Star Performer Award

Marlene Meyer, Mini First Aid

Community Impact Award

Vicky and Paul Butler, Right at Home

Young Guns Award

Scott and Cam Stevenson, Oltco

The BFA HSBC UK Franchisee of the Year - People's Choice Award

Marlene Meyer, Mini First Aid