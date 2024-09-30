Uncover the secrets to thriving in franchising, sidestepping pitfalls, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to elevate your brand's success.

In this exclusive Entrepreneur UK interview, Simon Wise, founder of FranRec, a recruitment agency uniquely focused on the franchise industry based in Wolverhampton, reveals how spotting a crucial gap in franchise recruitment led to the creation of a thriving business.

What inspired you to start FranRec, and what gap in the market did you see that drove your

vision?

FranRec was the natural progression for me following a long 'close to the action' career

within Franchising. My journey started in 1997 when I worked for the British Franchise

Association (bfa) rising through the ranks to deputy director-general. Inspired by the success of

the ethical franchise community and with a determination to provide a better future for my

young family, I resigned from the bfa, 'put my money where my mouth was' and invested in a

Driver Hire Recruitment Franchise. My Franchise really thrived with the support of my

Franchisor and I built a great business. After eight very successful years as a Franchisee, and with my love of ethical franchising and recruitment still very much intact I sold my Franchise and set about building FranRec.

The Franchise industry was crying out for a dedicated Staff and Executive Recruitment

Agency. One that understands Franchising, understands both sides of the equation and has

the Franchise talent connections too. The industry struggled to find good recruitment support

that was specific to the franchise industry. Franchising is a people business - whether it is

the Franchise Support Manager employed by the Franchisor or the Branch Manager working

for the Franchisee, success for all parties can only be achieved by having the right people in

the right seats at the right time.

Step forward FranRec - we spotted a gap in the market and with our unique blend of Franchising Know-How and Recruitment excellence we have delivered a definitive talent solution for franchise businesses.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchise space?

Do your homework and choose a Franchise that is right for you. Think about what you enjoy doing, what are you passionate about and what are you good at - that provides a great starting point!

Getting to know the brand story behind the Franchise is THE most important thing to do.

How did they bring their brand to life?

How did their idea for a business became a reality?

What challenges did they face and how did they overcome them?

What is their mindset as a Franchisor?

What plans do they have for the future?

If your own values align with those of the founders and the brand, you are setting a strong

foundation for a successful partnership.

What are some common pitfalls you see new franchise owners encounter, and how can

they avoid them?

Alongside choosing the wrong Franchise, the biggest pitfall I have experienced is Franchisees falling into the money trap. Too many franchisees over borrow from the banks when they start a franchise and in volatile economy that means they become a prisoner to fluctuating and rising interest rates and finance costs from the very start.

You must have enough working capital to facilitate the growth of the business that is necessary to achieve not only your own personal needs but also to meet the expectations of the franchisor too. Its all very well securing the capital to buy into the franchise but you must have the ongoing ability to invest into the business. My rule of thumb would be sufficient capital to invest in at least 3 franchise units ie - if your total Franchise cost is GBP50k, then you need to have GBP150k available to you.

How can franchises better engage with younger generations to ensure long-term growth

and relevance in the market?

There is no doubt that Franchising needs to do more to attract the younger generation. We need to forge greater links with schools and colleges to present Franchising as a viable career option for the younger generation and engage with academia to make sure that Franchising has it rightful place on university business courses too.

But how do you get younger generations to a point where they have the capital to invest in a Franchise - that's the chicken and egg question. They don't have the career life cycle that has generated capital for investment. There is more that Franchisors can do on this, like shared equity schemes. The Franchisor partners with the Younger Franchisee (51%:49% equity) and provides the up-front capital investment into the business. The younger Franchisee can then re-invest their shared profits back into the business, repay the Franchisor and strengthen their equity stake over time.

Attracting younger generations into franchising is crucial for revitalizing the industry with fresh ideas and innovative approaches. These individuals bring tech-savvy skills, adaptability, and a strong grasp of social media, which can enhance brand visibility and engagement. Additionally, their entrepreneurial spirit fosters diversity and creativity, driving growth. Engaging younger franchisees helps ensure sustainability and resilience, as they're more likely to embrace emerging trends and consumer preferences, ultimately shaping the future of the franchise landscape.

