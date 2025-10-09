You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abu Dhabi is ramping up efforts to deepen international economic ties and position itself as a global hub for business, investment, and innovation, according to His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(ADCCI).

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi–London Business Connect forum held in London today, H.E. Al Zaabi highlighted the emirate's multi-pronged strategy to "futureproof" its economy by empowering the private sector, attracting top-tier investment, and fostering high-value industries. Abu Dhabi is strengthening global economic ties, fostering a competitive business environment, and empowering its private sector as part of a broader strategy to ensure long-term economic resilience.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the forum brought together key stakeholders from both the UAE and UK business communities, showcasing the emirate's diverse investment opportunities and reinforcing its commitment to building long-term partnerships with international markets."Over the past decades, the emirate has succeeded in building a robust ecosystem and economic relations, enabling companies to grow, expand, and contribute meaningfully to communities," H.E. Al Zaabi said.

The forum included participation from over 40 of Abu Dhabi's leading private sector and family-owned businesses, all exploring potential partnerships and joint ventures in the UK and beyond.

"We provide companies and investors with all the capabilities that enable them to thrive. More than 40 of our homegrown private sector and family businesses participated in the forum in London to explore opportunities in new markets, including the United Kingdom, and pursue joint ventures with international counterparts," he added.

H.E. Al Zaabi also outlined the Chamber's current three-year action plan, aimed at building a dynamic business ecosystem that promotes innovation, strengthens global connectivity, and facilitates access to high-growth markets.

"The Abu Dhabi Chamber's three-year roadmap is fostering a flexible and dynamic business ecosystem that drives innovation and entrepreneurship, connects companies to global opportunities, and facilitates access to high-growth markets through trade facilitation and comprehensive economic partnership agreements the UAE has concluded with more than 25 countries," he said.

Economic indicators, H.E. Al Zaabi noted, underscore the success of Abu Dhabi's diversification strategy. The emirate has recorded 17 consecutive quarters of GDP growth, with non-oil sectors contributing over 50% of total GDP and achieving approximately 7% growth in recent years. "Abu Dhabi has record GDP growth for 17 consecutive quarters, and non-oil sectors achieved around 7% growth in recent years - contributing more than half of total GDP. These indicators are testament to the success of our diversification strategy and policies," he said.

Looking ahead, Al Zaabi emphasised the emirate's ambitions in key future-focused industries."We are building world-class hubs in finance, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, life sciences, and advanced industries – constructing a future economy that is diverse, innovative, inclusive, and sustainable. We are not only inviting investors to invest in Abu Dhabi, but to invest with Abu Dhabi. We offer a global gateway to opportunity, where capital finances projects that make a tangible difference to the quality of life, work, and prosperity of communities," he concluded.

Abu Dhabi's economic momentum continues, with non-oil foreign trade rising by 34.7% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Additionally, non-oil trade between Abu Dhabi and the United Kingdom alone has increased by 22.5% over the past five years, reflecting growing bilateral cooperation.

The event drew high-level participation from major public and private entities, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Mubadala Investment Company, Aldar Properties, and Hub71.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to play a pivotal role in advancing private sector competitiveness, advocating for business interests, and expanding the global reach of local enterprises. Through strategic partnerships, trade agreements, and international forums, the Chamber connects Abu Dhabi's business community to the world.