In a world where social media often defines the trajectory of businesses, Lucie Macleod has carved out a space for herself in the crowded beauty industry. The founder and CEO of Hair Syrup, a South Wales based hair care brand, has seen an astounding 967% growth in the past year.

What sets Macleod apart from many of her peers in the beauty space isn't just the growth of her company but her unique approach to viral marketing. By leveraging the power of platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Hair Syrup has garnered widespread attention, all while offering products that address real, personal frustrations. "I started my business out of personal frustration," she explains. "I couldn't find any high-performance, affordable products on the market that effectively addressed my own hair and scalp concerns."

Her dissatisfaction with existing products led her to create a solution that didn't require choosing between ineffective, low-cost alternatives or overpriced products that failed to deliver. "I was tired of choosing between overpriced products that didn't deliver results and cheap alternatives that left my hair worse off," Macleod recalls. This frustration gave rise to Hair Syrup, a brand dedicated to providing high-quality hair care without the steep price tag.

However, the road to building a viral brand hasn't been without its challenges. Macleod recalls several hurdles, many of which relate to the logistical and operational side of running a business. One particularly significant struggle was finding suitable business premises for the company. "We're based in a rural part of South West Wales so there isn't an abundance of industrial space, we've had to 'make do' with a load of substandard units, which has been tricky," she shares. Despite these setbacks, Macleod's ability to adapt and persist has been a core strength in overcoming difficulties. "So much in business is just about being resilient and trusting that something better will eventually come along," she says.

Self-funding

While many entrepreneurs seek external funding to grow their businesses, Macleod has built Hair Syrup entirely on her own, with no outside investors. "My company is bootstrapped, we've built a business with an annual projected revenue turnover of £6.5m organically, with no financial backing or investment," she says proudly. The decision to remain self-funded allowed Macleod to maintain full control over the company's direction, a choice that has paid off as Hair Syrup continues to experience remarkable growth.

This independence and self-sufficiency are crucial to Macleod's ethos as a business leader. She emphasises the importance of developing a product that resonates with consumers rather than chasing the latest trends or relying on outside funding. "Success isn't about grand gestures. It's about showing up every day and staying true to your vision, even when the odds seem stacked against you," Macleod advises.

No business journey is without setbacks, and Macleod's path has been no exception. "As an entrepreneur, failure and setbacks are inevitable," she acknowledges. However, she has come to view these challenges not as insurmountable obstacles but as learning opportunities. "They've become a constant companion, but I've learned to reframe them as opportunities for growth," she explains.

When things go wrong, Macleod doesn't let disappointment take root. Instead, she adopts a reflective approach, analyzing what went wrong and how the company can improve moving forward. "When something goes wrong, I analyse it: what can I learn from this, and how can we improve? I try to embrace setbacks as moments for reflection rather than as negatives." This mindset shift has allowed her to bounce back quickly from setbacks and maintain a sense of perspective, even in the face of overwhelming challenges.

Trust in teambuilding

As any entrepreneur will attest, building the right team is essential to success. Macleod has had her share of challenges when it comes to recruitment, and she offers valuable advice for those looking to expand their own businesses. "When hiring, it's natural to reach for candidates with the best CVs or most commendable experience, but my advice is to consider performance as well as trust during the recruitment process," she suggests.

While qualifications and experience are important, Macleod stresses that trust and personal integrity are just as critical in building a cohesive, effective team. Her approach to recruitment was deeply influenced by a surprising source: the U.S. Navy SEALs. "I was introduced to the NAVY Seal's matrix used to evaluate & classify teammates - the results were clear, SEALs would rather someone with moderate performance & high trust than a high performer with low trust." This insight shifted Macleod's hiring practices, encouraging her to prioritize team dynamics and reliability over purely technical skills.

Motivation is often the driving force behind perseverance, and Macleod draws strength from both her past and her future. "When things get tough, I remind myself of how far I've come. I often think back to the early days, mixing products in my parents' conservatory. From there to where we are now, it's a journey I'm incredibly proud of," she reflects. This sense of pride in her progress fuels her motivation during challenging times. She also finds inspiration in visualising the future and reminding herself that challenges are only temporary. "That perspective helps me push through difficult moments. I also take a moment to visualise the future and remind myself that challenges are temporary," Macleod explains.

For Macleod, success is rooted in action rather than words. One mantra that has guided her through the ups and downs of entrepreneurship is: "Don't tell people your plans; show them your results." This simple yet powerful principle emphasizes the importance of tangible outcomes over grand promises. Additionally, Macleod attributes much of her success to persistence, humility, and an unwavering commitment to learning. "Never underestimate the power of persistence, humility, and constant learning," she advises. "Actions speak louder than words. Focus on delivering real, tangible outcomes, and let your success do the talking."