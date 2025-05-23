Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carrie Osman's journey is one of perseverance, maverick thinking, and a deep-seated belief in the value of hard work. As the founder and CEO of London based Cruxy, a growth intelligence consultancy, Carrie's success story stands as a beacon for those looking to disrupt the UK's often risk-averse startup culture.

Founded 11 years ago, Cruxy emerged out of frustration with the generic, one-size-fits-all consultancy models that Carrie saw dominating the industry. With no external funding, she grew the business into a data-driven consultancy serving global private equity giants. Today, over 70% of Cruxy's revenue comes from the US, proving that, despite its roots in the UK, the company's focus on precision and execution has international appeal. But Carrie's journey was far from smooth. In fact, the path to success has been anything but easy.

The relentless road to growth

Carrie's biggest challenge, she says, was "growth and getting a foothold within the market" - something she admits is particularly tough in the UK. "No one tells you how relentless it is - especially in the UK, where trust is earned inch by inch. I went from corporate boardrooms to 5 a.m. starts at tech events, living back in my childhood bedroom, knocking on doors that took years to open," she reflects.

For Carrie, the battle was not only about making a name for herself, but also about cultivating a mindset that could withstand the pressures of starting a business in an ecosystem that often favours caution over risk. "What got me through? Radical candour, maverick thinking, and an unshakeable belief that success is 95% perspiration. I embraced being relentlessly persistent - what I call a rhino against a marble wall—and built a culture around me that balances exacting standards with genuine care."

This resilience, she believes, was key to overcoming the hurdles that come with sales and the other challenges that followed. For Carrie, the personal and professional sacrifices she made were worth it in the long run.

Spotting the opportunity

Carrie credits her success to her ability to spot a gap in the market - a need for "precision, data-led growth intelligence in B2B tech." She knew from the start that she wasn't interested in offering generic advice. Cruxy was born out of her frustration with large consultancies that were all too willing to offer broad, vague strategies, but didn't focus on execution. "The opportunity was in going deep, not broad," she says.

Carrie's ability to focus on depth rather than breadth has been a core principle that's guided Cruxy's growth. This niche approach - coupled with her data-driven methods - set Cruxy apart from the competition and made it an attractive choice for private equity firms looking for real, measurable results.

Lessons learned along the way

Looking back, Carrie wishes she had known earlier that the UK startup ecosystem is one that often "rewards credibility and caution far more than conviction and boldness." While this might be a characteristic of the more traditional UK business environment, she believes it slowed her initial progress. "I spent years proving myself when, in hindsight, I could have focused earlier on US markets that value pace and outcomes over pedigree," she admits.

This realisation speaks to a deeper truth about the difference between the UK and US startup ecosystems. While the UK often prioritises long-standing credibility, the US market values the speed of execution and tangible outcomes. If she could do it all over again, Carrie believes that focusing on international expansion earlier would have allowed her business to scale even faster.

Advice for new founders

As a founder who has lived through the ups and downs of building a business from the ground up, Carrie offers invaluable advice to those starting their own ventures. "Play the long game, but don't mistake patience for passivity. Be relentless. Build depth over breadth. And don't be afraid to challenge 'how things are done' - especially in the UK, where tradition can stifle innovation."

For Carrie, challenging the status quo and embracing boldness in the face of uncertainty has been central to Cruxy's success. The path to success is never easy, but as she has proven, with grit, resilience, and a commitment to doing things differently, founders can carve out their own space in the market.

Cruxy's story is one of bootstrapping success, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to breaking the mould in the face of adversity. Carrie Osman's journey offers a powerful lesson for entrepreneurs everywhere: that with relentless perseverance, maverick thinking, and a focus on precision, even the most audacious ideas can flourish.