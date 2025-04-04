In a world where every small business owner is one new app or breakthrough technology away from skyrocketing - or stumbling - Emma Jones is here to make sure they don't miss the memo.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emma Jones, the visionary CEO behind Enterprise Nation, a UK-based business support network that provides resources, advice, and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, has spent years at the forefront of championing small businesses in the UK. Under her leadership, the business support network has become a vital resource, offering entrepreneurs the tools, guidance, and connections they need to navigate an increasingly unpredictable and digital-first economy. Let's meet the woman behind the mission.

With a background that spans both the corporate and entrepreneurial realms, Jones' journey to founding Enterprise Nation was driven by her own experiences as a business owner during the dot-com boom. Since 2005, she has built a formidable platform that supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK, empowering them to scale and innovate in a digital-first world. In a conversation with Entrepreneur UK, Jones discusses how her vision has evolved, particularly in response to the rapid acceleration of digital transformation, and what it will take for SMEs to succeed in the coming years.

From dot-com to digital transformation

"I started my career at Arthur Andersen and left to launch a business during the dot-com boom that I successfully exited within a couple of years," Jones recalls. "The experience of starting, growing, and selling a business gave me the idea for Enterprise Nation, which was launched in 2005 to support the flourishing number of start-ups and SMEs."

Her early entrepreneurial experience was pivotal, shaping her understanding of the challenges small businesses face when navigating the complexities of growth. But it was the explosive increase in the number of people starting businesses that spurred Jones to make her vision even more relevant today. "Fast forward to today, and the number of people starting up or planning to start has taken off. Research we did at the beginning of the year found 47% of UK adults are now thinking about starting a business over the next 12 months. That's 12% more than in 2024," she notes. The surge in entrepreneurial ambition is not only a reflection of the economic climate but also the rise of younger generations, with Gen Z and millennials leading the charge.

"Gen Z and millennials are leading the trend, so expect this trend to keep on expanding," Jones adds. With this influx of new businesses, Enterprise Nation has adapted its offerings to meet the specific needs of this new generation of entrepreneurs. In response to the demand for digital expertise and flexibility, the platform now offers services that cater to the modern way of working. "Today's start-ups are often started as a side hustle, so people need access to business support that's easy to dip in and out of 24/7," she explains. "For example, we now offer 30-minute daily Lunch & Learns, delivering expert tips people can tune into in their lunch hour."

With digital transformation being one of the defining features of today's business landscape, Jones believes the role of technology cannot be overstated. "Technology undoubtedly has the power to transform our economy," she says. "The 5.5 million SMEs we have in the UK now represent 99.8% of all businesses and will play an incredibly important role in creating growth." Small businesses, as the backbone of the UK economy, have an immense opportunity to drive productivity and innovation - if they can harness the power of digital tools.

Enterprise Nation has already taken a leadership role in helping SMEs embrace technology through initiatives like Tech Hub, a partnership with Google, Sage, and Vodafone Business. "Since its launch in October 2023, Tech Hub has supported more than 50,000 founders," Jones reports, emphasising the tangible impact of these collaborations. The platform is also closely involved in government initiatives, with Jones sitting on the Government's SME Digital Adoption Taskforce. "We must collectively deliver a bold, high-aspiration public-private sector strategy that delivers results," she urges. "There's a window of opportunity, and we must act fast if we're going to achieve the Government's aspirations to be the fastest-growing economy in the G7."

However, despite the progress, significant gaps remain. "Our recent research for Tech Hub found that with the right support, business leaders could get three and a half weeks back by adopting technology. It found that, despite making progress, worrying gaps in knowledge and uptake remain," she explains. The path to digital adoption, while critical, is not always straightforward, and Jones believes that a collaborative effort from both the public and private sectors is essential to closing these gaps.

International lessons: A global perspective

Looking beyond the UK, Jones is keen to explore international best practices in digital adoption. "There are some incredible international examples like Singapore's SMEs Go Digital, which supports SMEs to adopt advanced digital solutions," she notes. Singapore's initiative offers sector-specific digital plans that are integrated into its Industrial Strategy, recognising that digital solutions can not only increase productivity but also enhance resilience.

Similarly, New Zealand's Digital Boost program offers a model that closely mirrors what Jones and Enterprise Nation have worked towards in the UK. "New Zealand's Digital Boost has been very effective and is almost identical to the approach we have built over many iterations at Enterprise Nation in the UK and Ireland," she explains. The programme's diagnostic tools provide businesses with personalised action plans to fast-track digital adoption, offering a mixture of e-learning, events, and access to curated advisors.

Looking ahead, Jones is particularly enthusiastic about the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of SMEs. "We'll certainly see more businesses consciously adopting AI to increase efficiencies," she predicts. "At the moment, AI is built into many digital applications that small businesses already use, but in the future, we will see them building it into their own systems while anticipating and adapting to technological and market changes." The next wave of innovation will see AI not just as a tool but as a key driver of competitive advantage.

AI will also play a significant role in employee development. "We'll also see AI doing the heavy lifting in personalised staff training, helping businesses to deliver individualised progression and personal growth coaching that can adapt to diverse needs," Jones explains. As businesses increasingly rely on technology to streamline operations and enhance productivity, they will need to invest in digital skills training to stay ahead.

In order to help businesses navigate these changes, Jones outlines five crucial steps for any SME looking to embrace digital transformation:

Start small: Assess your digital readiness by understanding the existing digital expertise and experience within your business. Get the right level of support: Seek help to optimize digital transformation and identify key issues. Work out the tools that will make an impact: Whether it's CRM suites, workflow management tools like Trello, or accounting software like Sage, SMEs should identify the digital tools that will best suit their needs. Implementation: Focus on improvement rather than perfection, and fine-tune your strategy as you go. Be open to help along the way: Continually upskill yourself and your team to stay ahead in a rapidly changing environment.

Enterprise Nation's role in driving digital transformation

As part of its mission to accelerate the digital journey for small businesses, Enterprise Nation's Tech Hub offers a range of tools designed to make digital adoption as accessible as possible. "The Digital Starter Kit for small business is a really good place to start because it helps you plan how you approach digital adoption and tackle the e-learning elements of the hub," Jones explains. The platform's regular webinars and personalised action plans allow businesses to progress at their own pace, providing them with the resources they need to stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.

Looking to the future, Enterprise Nation is also exploring the potential of AI in its own offerings. "We are building with AI ourselves and beta-testing a 'Personal Business Assistant' that fetches information, support, and guidance that small businesses need," Jones reveals. The vision for this tool is ambitious: to provide every small business in the UK with a Personal Business Assistant that helps them on their journey, from identifying contracts they are eligible to bid for to connecting them with finance options at the right stage of growth.

Navigating economic uncertainty with technology

As small businesses face an uncertain economic climate, Jones believes that the key to long-term success lies in embracing change and leveraging technology. "The companies that will succeed and deliver the most benefit are the ones that actively shape and leverage AI to create value and redefine the market. They will leverage enhanced data processing to better predict capabilities that will help them navigate what's to come. We'll also see AI doing the heavy lifting in personalised staff training, helping businesses to deliver individualised," she asserts. In a world defined by political and economic upheaval, those who remain agile and adaptable will be the ones who thrive. The digital transformation that SMEs are undertaking today will not only help them weather economic storms but also position them for success in an increasingly tech-driven global economy.

Jones' vision for Enterprise Nation has evolved with the changing tides of small business needs. What began as a simple start-up support network has morphed into a vibrant hub, helping entrepreneurs tackle the complexities of the digital age. With cutting-edge programs like Tech Hub and powerhouse partnerships, Enterprise Nation is redefining the future of UK entrepreneurship.

For Jones, the road ahead is clear: by embracing digital tools, fostering a culture of continuous learning, and providing the right support, small businesses can thrive, no matter what challenges lie ahead. As she sees it, "Businesses that invest in digital tools and upskilling their staff and are open to technological change will be the winners in the next decade." Amid ongoing political and economic upheaval, businesses that embrace change and leverage technology will thrive, gaining access to flexible supply chains and benefiting from lower tech costs that boost profits.

"What seems like an investment now, will pay dividends further down the line and lead to more innovative product and service generation and offer a strategic foresight that will help them to sidestep future shocks."