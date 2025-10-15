Growth Ethos Launches to Help Founder-Led Businesses Ready to Step Back and Scale Up

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Growth Ethos, founded by entrepreneur Joel Dalton, announces its launch to help established businesses scale to new stages of success, building value-driven enterprises that can eventually operate efficiently and independently without the perpetual supervision of their founders.

Dalton's inspiration for the launch of the company comes from his 15 years of dedication to his entrepreneurial journey. His most recent success comes from scaling his own business to a thriving company, and he was able to exit. Through Growth Ethos, he seeks to be the pillar of support for founders who may lack the resources and the clarity to navigate through the complexities of running a successful and systematic business.

"I love everything about helping businesses succeed," Dalton says. "I love the problem-solving, the scaling, and the challenges it brings. As someone who has lived this experience, I recognize the need for valuable support for businesses that have significant potential. I aim to fill that gap and create a system that works through my own battle-tested strategies, creating a business where everyone is a winner."

The management consultancy firm is designed for companies in the $500k to $5 million revenue range, where the businesses are often reliant on their founders but are ready to evolve into scalable organizations. Dalton sees this stage as a crucial turning point where many founders often face roadblocks, unaware of where to lead the business next, sustainably. This is where Growth Ethos aims to bring its prowess.

Built on a flexible model, the firm adapts to the unique needs of every business, providing bespoke solutions for their business goals. The companies can engage through one-off strategy sessions to identify next steps, take part in three-month growth programs that emphasize focused development and accountability, or secure long-term advisory support, including non-executive or board-level guidance.

Additionally, Growth Ethos extends its consulting support for startups that have limited cash but strong potential for growth. By offering equity-based partnerships, the firm allows founders to benefit from Dalton's expertise while aligning long-term interests.

Across the breadth of Growth Ethos' services, the common thread that runs through them is the goal of creating businesses that hold value beyond their founders. Dalton emphasizes that true growth takes place when leaders can step back, empower their teams, and build companies that thrive independently.

"Ultimately, I want to help CEOs and founders step away from being the bottleneck," Dalton shares. "When you structure a business correctly, not only can you scale, but also craft the option to step back or sell. That liberty is what many founders often seek, and that's what Growth Ethos is here to deliver."

With Growth Ethos' recent launch, Dalton is looking to partner with ambitious founders and leadership teams who are ready to unravel their company's next stage of growth, and in that discovery, find their own value.