Let's be honest, public speaking can feel a little like karaoke night. You want to make an impact, but part of you is just hoping no one throws anything at you or boos you off stage.

Or maybe for you public speaking feels a bit like trying to cook in front of a crowd. You know the recipe and you're hoping that all the ingredients will come together in harmony, but deep down you're wondering if the whole thing's about to go up in flames amidst the pressure of everyone watching.

The truth is, you don't need to be perfect to have an impact when you speak. In fact, you don't need to be the loudest person in the room, or the funniest, or even the most polished. You just need to be real (while still doing a great job). That's what the best speakers do: they make people feel something and are very real. This is when the audience doesn't just hear you, they remember you and you have their full attention. So how do you build this level of engagement when you deliver your next talk or presentation? In this article I've shared my top five tips that ensure people actually listen when you speak.

1. Say it clearly, not cleverly

Many people try to pack too much into a talk. They over-explain or over-polish, and the message is quickly lost. The best speakers are those that get to the point and cut the fluff because simplicity isn't a downgrade, it's a strength and it sticks. You don't need fancy language to sound smart, you just need to be understood. This comes from knowing your audience's specific way of thinking and speaking. When you are able to communicate in this way and "enter their world" you can achieve connection and clarity.

2. Create a moment, not a monologue

If you're the only one in the room who feels involved, the audience has already checked out. The best talks feel like shared experiences. You're not there to lecture, you're there to make people feel part of something, so make your talk an experience. For example, you could ask a real, thought-provoking question, and make sure to pause and hear their answers. You could also share a powerful or even funny story. Let people laugh, let them breathe and make them think. Even when you're the only one with a mic, it should feel like a two-way experience and almost conversational.

3. Let the real you show up

With every speaker I have seen and worked with, we have discussed the importance of being authentic. Perfection is forgettable, realness is what people connect to. That moment when your voice shakes when you tell a story that matters to you. When you laugh at your own misstep, drop something or are a little rough around the edges. It is in these moments things are simply, you. Despite people thinking that it can take away from your authority, it actually does the opposite. It humanises you a little bit more and those are the things people remember, so don't try to polish yourself into someone you're not. Bring the version of you that's honest, real and relatable - the one that is human - and then you will see that's how people lean in.

4. Use rhythm to hold attention

Allow me to state the obvious, but your voice is an incredibly important tool. When used correctly it moves rooms, but when done poorly it can ruin your delivery. Flat, one-speed delivery makes even the best content fall flat. A good talk has movement, with high and lows. It is these changes that pull in and move the audience. Let the important parts slow down, let the energy rise when the story gets going, and then pause where it matters. It doesn't need to be perfect, it needs to land. Just be present with how it feels for the room, noticing what speed and rhythm is resonating with them, and speak like you're really there.

5. Make sure there's one thing they remember

Your audience isn't going to take in everything you say, but they will remember one key message if you make it clear. Before you get up to speak, ask yourself: what's the one idea I want people to carry with them? What's the sentence they might repeat to someone else or quote months later? If your message is scattered it won't land, but if everything ties back to one big idea, that's what sticks.

It's clear you don't have to be the best speaker in the room to be the one people remember. You just have to care about the people in front of you and speak like it matters. Be clear, be human and build a moment they can feel and connect with. Whether you're presenting on a large stage or in a meeting, by prioritising clarity, creating a moment, remaining authentic, building rhythm and reinforcing your one central idea, you can speak with purpose and make it count.