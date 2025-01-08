Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The start of the year offers a fresh opportunity to accelerate your business, set new goals, and overcome challenges. January marks a new chapter that allows business owners and entrepreneurs to refocus, refuel, and hit the ground running. To help you maximize the potential of the first month of the year, Entrepreneur UK has gathered advice from successful entrepreneurs on how to implement strategies that ensure growth, creativity, and a strong foundation for success for the New Year.

Set clear, measurable goals and review them regularly

Emma Parkinson, CEO of International Energy Products, believes that a structured goal-setting and review process is essential to kickstart your business in January. Parkinson emphasises that clear, measurable objectives are critical for driving productivity, especially in a fast-paced and competitive global market. She advises breaking down long-term goals into smaller, weekly targets for the team to focus on.

"One crucial step to energise a business and boost productivity from the year's outset is to implement a robust goal setting and review process. At International Energy Products, we've found that setting clear, measurable objectives for the quarter, year, and even the next three years ahead is critical to navigating an increasingly competitive global market. We find that then breaking these down into weekly targets provides immense value."

Regularly reviewing progress is just as important. Parkinson's company holds weekly and monthly reviews to identify and address any obstacles that may arise. She continues, "Regular reviews – we do them weekly and monthly – are equally important. They allow us to quickly identify and address any roadblocks, ensuring we remain agile in our fast-paced industry."

This approach not only provides clarity for the team but also helps businesses maintain momentum, adapt to changes, and drive consistent progress. Whether you're part of a well-established company or a startup, setting and regularly reviewing clear goals can be transformative for business growth.

Allocate time for creative thinking and problem solving

James Dooley, a serial entrepreneur, SEO expert and investor, stresses the importance of blocking out special time for your team to focus solely on new ideas and problem-solving. Dooley advocates for uninterrupted, creative thinking time, free from meetings and emails.

He explains, "If you want to power up your startup, block off special time each week where your team focuses only on new ideas and fixing problems. This is your 'must-have' time – no meetings allowed! Think of it like giving your brain a workout room. Just as athletes need training time, your team needs quiet time to think big thoughts. When the daily rush of emails and meetings takes over, creative thinking gets pushed aside."

This creative block of time encourages innovation and can lead to breakthroughs in how your business operates and serves customers. According to Dooley, this strategy fosters a culture of creative thinking where new ideas flow naturally. He elaborates, "Amazing things happen when people have room to dream up new solutions. One team member might figure out a faster way to help customers. Another might spot a problem nobody saw before. Here's the cool part: When people know they'll have time to work on their ideas, they get excited."

This practice not only helps the team think outside the box but also generates excitement and energy around the company's growth. By making creative thinking a regular part of the routine, you can cultivate an environment where innovation thrives.

Focus on Brand Awareness and Exceptional Customer Service

Iain McCallister, CEO of MAN Commercial Protection, brings valuable advice from his 31 years of experience as a business owner. McCallister highlights that, for startups, it's essential to focus on brand awareness and deliver outstanding service at every touchpoint of the customer journey. He encourages entrepreneurs to put emphasis on marketing efforts that get the word out and drive traffic to your business.

He explains, "As a business owner of 31 years, the advice I would give to any start-up is that it's imperative to hit the ground running and achieve growth from the outset. The principles behind this are simple; raise brand awareness through effective marketing and deliver exceptional service at every point of the customer journey."

In addition to raising awareness, McCallister points out the importance of tracking your results and learning from setbacks. Businesses can improve by identifying areas for growth and optimising their operations. He says, "It is also important to track results, learn from setbacks and surround yourself with the best knowledge and talent to propel your business further."

This approach helps start-ups achieve steady growth and sets them apart from competitors. Focused marketing and superior customer service, combined with a willingness to learn from mistakes, can lead to long-term success.

Prioritise key activities and stay focused

Kevin Gaskell, former CEO of Porsche, Lamborghini, and BMW, advocates for setting specific, prioritised activities that have a 100-day delivery time. He recommends narrowing down the focus to just five key activities and building a small team to execute these goals with maximum efficiency.

Gaskell suggests, "Set 5 priority activities with 100-day maximum delivery time. Mount those priorities, with associated activities and responsibilities on a PAPER chart on the wall. Build a small team, 6 persons max, for the delivery of the priorities. Agree within the team that they have the authority for change and are accountable for delivery."

This method helps eliminate distractions and ensures that the team remains focused on achieving critical objectives within a set timeframe. Gaskell's technique of having a visible, countdown-driven plan promotes accountability and momentum. He emphasises the importance of regular check-ins and addressing obstacles quickly. He continues, "Put a counter on the plan starting at 100 days and counting down each day. Hold a 10-minute stand-up meeting each Tuesday morning in front of the chart – the meeting begins at 9.30 precisely. No one is allowed to speak for more than 2 minutes and only discuss the blocks and barriers that need to be removed."

By sticking to clear priorities and maintaining consistent accountability, you can quickly move the needle on important projects and achieve significant progress in just a few months.

Measure success and adjust strategies as needed

Tracking progress and making adjustments based on real-time results is crucial for maintaining momentum in business. As businesses progress, it's easy to lose sight of original goals or to get caught up in day-to-day tasks. Therefore, measuring success and adapting strategies accordingly is essential for long-term growth.

All of the above entrepreneurs emphasise the importance of regularly reviewing and adjusting goals, whether it's setting weekly targets, conducting team check-ins, or refining marketing strategies based on customer feedback. Success in business often involves staying agile and being willing to pivot when necessary. Gaskell's approach of using a countdown clock and weekly team check-ins exemplifies this principle by ensuring constant evaluation and swift action. Parkinson's structured reviews also show the value of staying flexible and responsive to market changes.

Kicking off the New Year with a solid, action-driven plan can set the tone for success throughout the year. The tips shared by Emma Parkinson, James Dooley, Iain McCallister, and Kevin Gaskell provide valuable insights into how business owners can harness the power of goal-setting, creativity, focus, and adaptability to drive their ventures forward.

By implementing structured objectives, carving out time for ideation, prioritising key tasks, and measuring progress, you'll be well on your way to hitting the ground running for 2025. With these strategies in place, your business will not only survive the challenges of the new year but thrive in the competitive landscape ahead.