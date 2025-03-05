Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr. Tania King-Mohammad didn't just leave her NHS career behind - she set out to create a legacy of financial freedom. From overcoming self-doubt to navigating the challenges of the UK economy, Tania opens up about how she empowers others to build successful, values-driven businesses.

What inspired you to start your business?

For me, it was always about ultimate freedom- financial freedom, time freedom, and most importantly, freedom of choice. I've never been someone who could accept an "ordinary" life, following a script that was written by someone else. From a young age, I knew I was meant to build something bigger, something impactful, something that gave me the power to shape my own future without limits. I wasn't interested in just making a living; I was driven to create a legacy. Leaving behind the security of my previous career as a medical doctor wasn't easy, but the pull toward creating a business that empowered not only my own family but others as well was impossible to ignore. I wanted to prove that you can build wealth, success, and significance on your own terms, and that's exactly what I set out to do.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in the early stages?

Without question, my biggest challenge wasn't external. It was my own mindset- particularly around money and risk. I didn't grow up believing I could sit at the same table as millionaires or industry leaders. So, in the early stages, every major step felt like I was battling against deeply ingrained beliefs of "Who am I to do this?" I was never the natural risk-taker; investing in properties, in self-development, in high-level mentors and masterminds felt terrifying at times. But I also knew that the only way to build extraordinary success was to make decisions from the version of me who already had it. Learning to shift those internal stories and rewire how I thought about money, wealth, and my own worthiness has been, and still is, a lifelong commitment. Mindset work is never a finished project, but it's the foundation that has allowed me to go from fear to financial freedom.

How has the UK's economic environment impacted your business decisions?

Economic changes are inevitable, but as an entrepreneur, it's my job to stay agile. In my property business, we've definitely felt the ripple effects of shifting legislation and rising operational costs in the UK, like so many business owners. Those factors have required us to get really smart about our overheads and streamline our systems to maintain profitability while navigating an unpredictable landscape.

On the online side of my business as a high-ticket sales expert and mentor, the economy has shifted how people are choosing to invest. I've noticed more people taking extra time before making big decisions, where previously they may have been quicker to say yes. But this is where understanding premium sales psychology is key. In any economy, people are still buying, especially when they feel deeply connected to the value and outcome you provide. So while the market may move, strong messaging, clear positioning, and creating irresistible offers ensure we're always in demand.

How do you stay ahead of industry trends and innovate within your field?

Adaptability and awareness are everything. In property, I keep a close eye on the evolving landscape- the news, legislation updates, economic shifts, and upcoming trends, and try to make proactive decisions before challenges become problems. I'm always scanning for opportunities in the chaos.

For my online business, innovation starts with listening- to my audience, my clients, my community. Their desires, struggles, and aspirations are the pulse of my next big move. And alongside that, I am relentlessly committed to my own growth. I invest heavily in being in the rooms with other leaders, working with world-class mentors, and staying ahead of the curve. Expansion doesn't happen by accident, it's the byproduct of surrounding yourself with people and ideas that stretch your vision and challenge you to think bigger.

What steps do you take to build a strong company culture?

Culture starts at the top. As the founder and CEO, I know it's my responsibility to set the standard- through my values, my energy, and the way I show up every single day. We have strong systems in place: clear onboarding and offboarding processes, robust SOPs, and a mission and vision that everyone is aligned with. But beyond the practical, it's about creating an environment where excellence is expected, innovation is encouraged, and people feel genuinely valued. I believe in leading by example. How I treat my teams, how I treat my clients, and how I hold myself accountable ripples out into the culture we build. It's more than just a business- it's a movement. And movements thrive when people feel deeply connected to the bigger vision.

What advice would you give to someone thinking about starting a business in the UK today?

First, make sure your passion is paired with proof. Passion is essential, but viability is non-negotiable. If other people are doing what you want to do, that's not a sign to back away, it's validation that the market is there. Then, get relentlessly comfortable with discomfort. Entrepreneurship is a constant evolution, and every new level will require you to stretch beyond what feels safe.

Learn to take calculated risks, back yourself even when it feels scary, and invest in the people and communities that will elevate your standards. Surround yourself with those who are already living the life you aspire to, because proximity is power. When you witness what's possible for others, it starts to become your new normal. Expand your network. Expand your vision. And most of all, expand your belief in what you're capable of creating. Because the only real limit is the one you place on yourself.

https://www.taniakingmohammad.com/