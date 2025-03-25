Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What started as a creative side hustle between Ian Greenhill and his best friend has now evolved into Studio Something - an Edinburgh based studio that blends innovation with a fresh approach to storytelling. From music videos to BAFTA wins, Greenhill talks about challenges, success, and the importance of defining what truly matters.

What inspired you to start your business?

I wasn't really 'inspired to start a business' really. It happened organically. Me and my best pal (and co-founder) worked together as a creative duo at an ad agency and we started directing and producing music videos in our spare time. We sort of enjoyed different aspects of both of those things so we combined them and created Studio Something. Which is a business, believe it or not.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

Challenges have shifted over the years but I guess we've always been labelled a 'wildcard' when we go for work. Which I think is good and bad. This comes with our attitude to work; mwe take work seriously but we don't just do what everyone else does. I think that is a blessing and curse.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I think perspective is always needed. Some days you are the pigeon and some days you are

the lamppost the pigeon is pooping on. Running a business is meant to be about freedom and meant to be about enjoyment and if you know where you are trying to get to, the tough journey is just part of all that.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Learn every aspect of your business, at least a little bit of everything. That way you can talk about it and empathise with different teams.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

I know that Jordan (my co-founder) always has my back and I always have his. If all else fails I know our friendship and brotherhood won't.

What are your tips for achieving success?

Define what success is. Too many people let other people define that for them; turnover,

headcount, number of offices.MFor instance, wealth of time is more important to me than making loads of money. Freedom to ensure I can run a successful company that makes sure we all have a good living but that I see my kids when they are wee. That for me, is success.