Opening Doors Announces Season Two of its Podcast Destigmatizing Incarceration and Inspiring Second Chances

Opening Doors Podcast With Rachel Dalinka announces the upcoming launch of its second season. Hosted by workforce consultant, educator, and advocate Rachel Dalinka, the podcast builds on the success of its debut season. The podcast continues its mission to humanize the experiences of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals, amplify their stories, and challenge the stigma surrounding reentry.

For Dalinka, the work is personal. As the daughter of an addicted and incarcerated parent, she knows firsthand the ripple effects prison leaves on families. "I want people to know, your loved one's shame isn't your shame. And if you've been incarcerated, your story isn't over. One job, one opportunity, can change a family's future," says Dalinka.

Launched in August 2024, Opening Doors With Rachel Dalinka has already given a platform to voices often overlooked: from individuals who transformed their lives after incarceration and addiction, and now lead nonprofits, to judges creating alternative justice models, to reentry advocates building pathways for employment. Season Two will go deeper, spotlighting leaders in the field of rehabilitation and including healthcare providers to address the complex mental health and family dynamics that accompany incarceration and addiction recovery.

Opening Doors Podcast

The podcast's dual audience reflects Dalinka's broader mission. For the general public, it's about breaking down misconceptions and highlighting resilience, redemption, and possibility. For those currently or formerly incarcerated, it's a message of motivation and belonging: proof that the future doesn't end at the prison gates and sustained recovery is possible.

"My dream is that one day, people will leave incarceration with a decent job waiting for them," Dalinka explains. "That means preparing employees with training, but also preparing employers to mentor and support them. Hiring people with barriers such as adjudication and addiction is about building understanding on both sides."

Dalinka's Season Two will feature interviews with influential voices such as a former prosecutor now leading Pennsylvania's reentry initiatives, professors advancing research in rehabilitation, and mental health professionals who help families navigate the complexities of life after prison. These conversations will continue to emphasize Dalinka's core belief: that reentry is not only about jobs, but also about healing, rebuilding self-worth, and restoring relationships.

The podcast reflects Dalinka's broader vision for RAD Consulting, the professional development company she redesigned to bridge workforce development with reentry support. Through RAD, she designs programs that teach digital literacy and workplace readiness to those facing barriers, while also training corporations to become employers offering second chances. Her long-term goal is to scale this model nationally, creating sustainable solutions for reducing recidivism.

Dalinka's drive also comes from surviving her own battle with cancer, a turning point that cemented her commitment to make her "second act" one of impact. "I realized I had to go full throttle in sharing my story and creating space for others to share theirs. If even one family or one young person feels less alone after listening, then the work matters."