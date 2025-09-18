Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The UK has announced a record £150bn in inward investment from US companies, unveiled this week during the US President's State Visit — a significant injection of capital expected to drive job creation, regional regeneration and growth in emerging industries.

The package includes commitments that will support over 7,600 high-quality jobs across the UK, with 1,000 roles planned for Belfast and a further 6,000 spread from Glasgow and Warrington to the Midlands and North East. Jobs will span sectors such as biotech, artificial intelligence, and clean energy, with new opportunities ranging from apprenticeships to advanced technical roles.

Officials say the scale of the investment reflects the UK's growing reputation as a hub for innovation, and shared priorities between the two nations in areas such as technology and energy. The announcement also aligns with the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy, which aims to boost productivity and economic resilience through strategic support for future-facing industries.

The investment pledge comes ahead of two further announcements expected on Thursday: a new Tech Prosperity Deal and a major nuclear power agreement, both designed to strengthen transatlantic cooperation and accelerate the UK's low-carbon transition.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "When we back British brilliance, champion our world-class industries, and forge deeper global alliances - especially with friends like the US - we help shape the future for generations to come and make people across the country better off. These investments are a testament to Britain's economic strength and a bold signal that our country is open, ambitious, and ready to lead. Jobs, growth and opportunity is what I promised for working people, and it's exactly what this State Visit is delivering."

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: "These record-breaking investments will create thousands of high-quality jobs across the UK - from clean energy to advanced manufacturing. It's a huge vote of confidence in our economy and a clear sign that our Plan for Growth is delivering for working people. Working closely with the US strengthens our global position and delivers real results for British businesses."