From the outset, London based Remote Recruitment embraced virtual hiring and outsourcing, forming a diverse, high-performing team across the UK, Ireland, and South Africa. This strategy wasn't just about expanding quickly - it was about ensuring the company could grow without sacrificing the core values of quality, trust, and personal connection. Through a process-driven approach, van Eyssen has created a business that thrives on flexibility while keeping a strong focus on maintaining quality at every stage. This global approach wasn't just about convenience - it was about creating a dynamic, flexible workforce that could support the company's growth without sacrificing quality.

But scaling across continents comes with its own set of challenges, particularly when it comes to maintaining a cohesive company culture. "Building a cohesive company culture across continents requires deliberate effort," van Eyssen explains. As an all-woman team, trust, adaptability, and ownership are central values, but they don't come easily. To foster this, the team prioritises regular asynchronous updates, transparent feedback loops, and shared rituals - "from coffee mornings to virtual celebrations, creating an intimate, connected environment."

One of the key operational challenges faced was balancing systemisation with maintaining a personal connection. Van Eyssen addresses this by leveraging detailed playbooks and automation, allowing her team to focus on strategic innovation while handling repetitive tasks more efficiently. "This enabled us to focus on strategic innovation while maintaining a personal touch," she says, highlighting the importance of systems in supporting human-centric goals. When it comes to customer acquisition, the approach is built on relationships rather than volume. "Our customer acquisition approach prioritised relationships and referrals over sheer numbers," says van Eyssen. By providing tailored solutions that directly addressed client needs, her team built stronger, longer-lasting connections, ultimately driving retention.

For startups navigating the competitive landscape, her advice is clear: "Focus on diversity and speed. Go small, think big, and avoid compromising on customer proximity. Value feedback and understand that both people and processes are foundational pillars."