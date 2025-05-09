Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Scaling a business is one of the most challenging yet exciting feats for any entrepreneur. It requires a delicate balance between maintaining quality, building a strong culture, managing operational hurdles, and adapting to ever-evolving customer needs. To uncover the secrets to scaling successfully, Entrepreneur UK spoke to three leaders who have navigated this path: Lauren Chiren, CEO of Women of a Certain Stage, Richard Robinson, CEO at Robin AI, and Griffin Parry, CEO of m3ter. Here's how they scaled their businesses effectively without losing sight of what made them unique.

Building the foundation

For Lauren Chiren, scaling was all about establishing a repeatable foundation without compromising the quality of service her business offers. "From the start, I focused on documenting systems and processes that worked - everything from client onboarding to delivery standards and follow-up procedures," she explains. By creating clear, repeatable processes, Chiren was able to quickly scale her operations and train new team members efficiently, ensuring consistent quality even as demand increased. But growth doesn't happen overnight. Lauren advises adopting a "lean scaling" approach, where businesses grow in stages. "We tested each new program or service in a smaller setting before rolling it out more widely," she shares. This approach allowed her team to troubleshoot potential challenges early on and maintain high standards of service, whether in menopause education or hygiene services. As Chiren points out, "Culture doesn't happen by accident—it's something you have to cultivate intentionally." And her team was grounded in values like integrity, compassion, and professionalism. This deep commitment to core principles helped ensure that her company's growth was not just rapid but also sustainable.

Pace over speed

Richard Robinson of Robin AI also emphasises a strategic approach to scaling, focusing on maintaining the pace rather than rushing for speed. "We preach pace over speed. We want to always be moving forward, but not at any cost," he shares. As an AI company, Robinson has to balance innovation with security and reliability. "We have to prioritise safety and security in our AI. We work hard to use tech where we can, like managing a global team with different legal obligations depending on their location." In addition to ensuring that the right technology and tools are in place, Robinson takes a hands-on approach to culture-building by maintaining open communication. "We run open-plan offices, with regular all-hands meetings. I sign-off on all new hires, and for senior hires, I interview them myself." The hands-on culture has played a vital role in ensuring quality and cohesiveness even as the company expanded rapidly. However, operational challenges did arise. "We reached a point where most of our revenue was coming from the US but our brand awareness didn't reflect that," Robinson explains. He quickly identified that the solution was showing up—attending major events and engaging with tech and legal communities to increase visibility in the U.S.

Being deliberate: Cultivating culture and operational systems

For Griffin Parry, CEO of m3ter, maintaining a high quality of service while scaling required a methodical approach. "I think of building a company as solving a series of problems in the right sequence and at the right cadence," he says. The challenges are seen as "brain teasers," and scaling is about addressing each one carefully to ensure smooth growth. A major challenge, according to Parry, is maintaining culture and quality as the team grows. When you're small, it's easy to ensure that every team member is aligned with the company's mission. However, that becomes difficult as you expand. "The answer is to rely on mechanisms rather than good intentions," he suggests. Parry emphasises that the key to successful scaling is being deliberate about culture. "You can't impose culture, but you can deliberately cultivate it," he notes. At m3ter, they hired a People leader early on, creating systems and processes that embedded the company's values. These efforts helped cultivate a strong company culture that the entire team could take ownership of, ensuring that the company remained cohesive despite rapid growth.

Customer acquisition vs. retention: Striking the right balance

As these entrepreneurs scaled their businesses, they faced the challenge of striking a balance between acquiring new customers and retaining existing ones. Parry optimises for customer satisfaction and retention. "We're a recurring revenue business, and it's cheaper to keep customers than win them," he says. At m3ter, this focus on retention has not only resulted in a loyal customer base but has also led to product improvements. For example, their "Robin Reports" feature was co-developed with the University of Cambridge to meet specific needs. Parry shares, "We couldn't have done that without close relationships with that customer." Similarly, Robinson believes in a flexible pricing model that ensures customer satisfaction. "We don't get customers complaining about paying for services they didn't use," he explains. Robinson's approach involves working closely with customers to develop new features and continuously improve their offerings.

Strategic expansion: Narrow focus for greater success

When it comes to expanding into new markets, both Robinson and Parry emphasise being strategic and deliberate. Parry advocates for going "uncomfortably narrow" with your Ideal Customer Profile (ICP). "Be very specific about who you want to sell to and why you're the best option for them," he advises. It may take longer in the short term, but it leads to a stronger, more engaged customer base in the long run. Robinson also focused on geographical expansion to the US where he identified a gap in brand awareness. His strategy included attending major events and building relationships within legal and tech communities. This type of "showing up" has helped Robin AI scale globally.

Lastly, the entrepreneurs also weighed in on how UK trade policies have influenced their ability to expand internationally. For Chiren, the post-Brexit landscape posed challenges when working with global clients. While UK trade policies supported exports, navigating different tax and legal frameworks added complexity. Similarly, Parry cited the UK's favorable policies around EIS/SEIS tax breaks and R&D tax credits as key factors that have supported m3ter's growth. However, Robinson noted that Brexit has made European expansion more challenging, while also highlighting the success of trade mission programs run by successive UK governments, particularly in the US and Asia.

Scaling smartly for long-term success

The road to scaling a business is filled with challenges, but these entrepreneurs demonstrate that with the right strategies - be it a focus on repeatable processes, a commitment to culture, deliberate expansion, or the balance of customer acquisition and retention—you can navigate those challenges effectively. As they scale, they remain grounded in their mission, ensuring that growth is sustainable, aligned with values, and focused on the long-term goal. Scaling isn't just about growing fast; it's about growing smart. It's this intelligent approach that enables entrepreneurs to scale their businesses without compromising quality.