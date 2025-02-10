Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

However, some entrepreneurs, like Julianne Ponan MBE and CEO of Surrey based challenger brand Creative Nature, are choosing to grow their businesses more deliberately, focusing on sustainability, purpose, and meaningful connections with customers. Entreprenenur UK sat down with Ponan to discuss her journey as an entrepreneur and why she chose to embrace organic growth.

The power of organic growth

For Ponan, the decision to grow organically was simple. "I wanted to create something sustainable, meaningful, and capable of withstanding challenges without compromising on quality, ethics, or purpose," she shares. This approach is not about rushing to expand rapidly, but rather building a foundation that aligns with her personal values and long-term goals. "I believe in taking time to understand my market, refine my products, and build genuine relationships with my customers."

One key reason Ponan chose organic growth was the desire to retain control and avoid giving away too much equity at a low valuation. She highlights, "In my field, where trust and inclusivity are paramount, rushing to scale could have diluted the essence of my brand. I wanted to ensure we are building a loyal community of customers."

The challenges of organic growth

While organic growth offers many benefits, it is not without its challenges. Ponan admits, "Growing organically without huge budgets comes with its challenges. The biggest challenge is being able to grow your market share without the budget." There is also the constant external pressure from investors, competitors, and even peers to scale faster, a reality that can be hard to navigate.

Additionally, managing team morale during slower growth periods can be tricky. Ponan explains, "You have to keep the vision alive and tangible even when immediate results aren't always apparent."

Reflecting on the approach

Looking back on her journey, Ponan has no regrets about her decision to grow slowly and steadily. "I firmly believe growing organically was the right approach for my business," she says. "It allowed me to build a solid foundation, establish a loyal customer base, and adapt to changes in the market whilst having a wide range of products."

However, she admits there are moments when she wonders if a faster pace could have opened up more opportunities sooner. "There are moments where I wonder if a slightly faster pace could have opened up more opportunities sooner and gained market share faster," she shares. "It's a delicate balance, and hindsight always brings new perspectives."

Staying motivated through the slower periods

Entrepreneurship is not always a smooth ride, and there are inevitable slow periods. So, what keeps Ponan motivated? "Staying motivated during slower growth periods comes from a clear sense of purpose," she explains. "I remind myself why I started this journey, which our mission has always been to make the lives easier for people with allergies."

She also emphasizes the importance of a supportive network: "Surrounding myself with a supportive network of like-minded entrepreneurs helps. Regularly celebrating together our achievements and progress, however small, provides encouragement and a sense of direction."

The rewards of sustainable scaling

Ultimately, Ponan believes that taking a slower, more sustainable approach to scaling has its own set of rewards. "Scaling slower and more sustainably fosters resilience. It enables deeper understanding, stronger relationships, and a business model that can weather storms," she reflects. "It's not the easiest path, but for those of us committed to creating impact, it's deeply rewarding."

For entrepreneurs considering a similar path, Ponan has some advice: "Embrace the journey and celebrate the small wins. Scaling thoughtfully is not just about growth - it's about building something that truly matters." Ponan's approach to entrepreneurship is a powerful reminder that success doesn't always require rushing ahead. By focusing on sustainability, building a loyal community, and staying true to her purpose, she is creating a business that stands the test of time.