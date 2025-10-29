You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When Israeli entrepreneur Sergey Nazarov founded GN Consulting in Odesa back in 2018, his goal was to build more than just a PR agency. He wanted to create connections, working to link organizations, industries, and ideas across global markets.

Seven years later, that vision has expanded beyond Ukraine's borders. With a second office in Vienna, GN Consulting offers integrated solutions spanning communications, brand strategy, research, and online engagement.

"The business environment in Ukraine has made great efforts to adapt international legal standards," says Nazarov. "The key is to stay ethical and strategic, even when the rules keep changing."

From Political Strategy to Global Influence

In the early stages of his career, Nazarov worked in strategic communications and public affairs before expanding into media and event production, and was eventually named Odesa's Ambassador to the UK in 2023. His work has supported a variety of cultural and professional initiatives that encourage collaboration and growth, an experience that helped him recognize the importance of communication, trust, and thoughtful leadership. These lessons have remained central to his work at GN Consulting, where he applies them to guide teams and strengthen client relationships.

GN Consulting's Mission: Building Bridges

Today, GN Consulting operates at the intersection of communication, strategy, and culture. The firm supports clients in shaping their public image, navigating periods of change, and entering new markets with clarity and confidence. From data-driven reputation management to storytelling that connects businesses with audiences, GN's approach is both analytical and creative. With offices in Odesa and Vienna, its work extends beyond corporate goals to include cultural and community-focused collaborations.

"Real influence isn't about power — it's about relationships," Nazarov explains. "Our job is to create dialogue that drives sustainable growth."

Doing Business in Ukraine: Challenges and Opportunities

Running a company in Ukraine as a foreign entrepreneur isn't easy. "What local firms can overlook is often scrutinized more strictly for foreigners," Nazarov says. "You have to stay 100% within the law."

Those early lessons informed GN Consulting's emphasis on clarity, compliance, and reputation management. The firm now helps clients build trust and stability in markets that are constantly evolving, ensuring their messaging and strategy remain consistent even during times of change.

Ukraine as a Potential Investment Hub

Nazarov is confident in Ukraine's long-term potential. He believes that in the future, Ukraine will become one of Eastern Europe's fastest-growing markets. Odesa, Ukraine's largest Black Sea logistics hub, is central to that vision. Nazarov sees it becoming a global gateway for investors, especially those from Europe, Israel, and the UK.

Looking Ahead

GN Consulting positions itself on helping brands grow sustainably, expand into new markets, and engage audiences with authenticity and clarity.

Nazarov says, "Our mission is to turn communication into capital — to help rebuild not only businesses, but also trust."