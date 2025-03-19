Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jordan Richards started &above, a London based digital agency that specialises in creating high-quality websites, apps, and digital experiences, with a clear mission: to do more. Drawing on his experience at Google, where his creative opportunities were limited by structure, Richards teamed up with Tom Baker and Josh King to create an agency that would support businesses through pivotal growth moments. Combining their diverse backgrounds in filmmaking, product, and tech, they've developed a storytelling approach to brand-building that sets them apart from traditional agencies.

Richards didn't follow the traditional route to entrepreneurship. Instead of heading to university, he started his career with an apprenticeship at Google. His journey into business is a testament to the power of hands-on experience, adaptability, and a mindset of continuous learning - traits that shaped both his personal growth and the growth of his company. Reflecting on his decision to start &Above, Richards is candid: "If I'm honest, &Above started because I wanted to do more. I enjoyed working at Google, it taught me a lot, but in some ways, the scope of work was limited. I could design, but only for one team in one sub-brand, and I was ambitious." He always dreamed of running his own company, something that started early in his life. "From selling phone cases on the school playground to building websites for local businesses, this felt like the perfect opportunity to take what I had learned and make an impact in a larger organization."

His leap into entrepreneurship didn't happen overnight. Richards co-founded &Above with Tom Baker and Josh King, combining their diverse skill sets to create a unique agency. "Using Tom's experience as a filmmaker, Josh's on product, and combining it with my tech and design background, we were able to take a different approach to other agencies out there," he says. Their combined experience in different fields allowed them to offer a broader range of services, which quickly became an advantage in a competitive market. The foundation of &Above was built around Jordan's vision of supporting companies during pivotal moments of growth. Whether working with scale-ups looking for investment or large enterprises with big innovation plans, their mission was clear: they wanted to provide the tools and strategies businesses needed to thrive. "At &Above, our mission has always been to support companies at pivotal moments of growth," Richards explains. "Whether they are a scale-up looking for investment or an enterprise with big innovation plans."

His time at Google played a crucial role in shaping this vision. "Google enabled me to learn the art of telling a great story- which became our Brand Studio - and building product solutions for the future - which is now our Product Studio," he says. It was through his exposure to the best and brightest minds at Google that Richards learned the value of clear communication and strategic thinking - skills that would later become essential to the success of &Above. But despite the solid foundation he built at Google, Richards faced significant challenges when transitioning to running his own business. One of the most prominent hurdles he encountered was his age. "I was only 18 when I started at Google, and 21 when we launched &Above," Richards shares. "There's an almost inherent distrust of younger people in business - no one believes that you have the experience you need to back up your ideas and succeed. It takes longer to build trust."

As a young entrepreneur, Richards also had to adjust to the demands of managing a business and leading a team. "It's never an easy transition when you're a young person telling employees with considerably more experience than you where they can improve. You have to prove that you're worthy of their respect - which probably drove me harder to succeed," he admits. Overcoming this challenge required him to be confident in his abilities while also learning to embrace the humility of asking for help when necessary.

Another major challenge Richards encountered was the rapid evolution of his business. The initial vision for &Above quickly shifted as the company grew, and Richards found himself adapting to new needs and opportunities. "I hadn't realised how much success hangs on consistent daily decisions, not just the big, planned-for leaps. It really is about building consistently towards the long-term," he reflects. The business's success wasn't just about making big moves but also about staying focused on the day-to-day decisions that added up over time.

He credits the use of Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) in helping keep the company aligned. "OKRs really helped me to make short-term decisions that always had our long-term in mind. They are famously used at Google to align such a big business, but I'd say they are even more helpful in a smaller company like ours to create focus when there are thousands of things we could do." This disciplined approach to decision-making has been crucial in navigating the complexities of running a growing company. On a personal level, like many entrepreneurs, Richards also struggled with finding work-life balance. He recognises that it's a common challenge, but one that's important to address early on. "It's often seen as an unachievable myth, but I feel I've had a good go at cracking it," he says. "I feel the best way to create balance is by making your calendar work hard for you - using calendar blocking for everything, from personal moments to focus time, meetings, and fitness." By scheduling every aspect of his life, Jordan has managed to keep his personal well-being in check while still running a successful business.

One of the biggest misconceptions people have about entrepreneurship, according to Richards, is the idea that founders have full control over their businesses. "You think you are in full control of what your business becomes. But there are economic shifts and influences that are constantly evolving," he says. "Therefore, what you create at the start always needs to be malleable and adaptable." Over the course of running &Above, Richards has learned to embrace these shifts, recognizing that businesses must be able to pivot in order to grow in a competitive market. For him, being open to change has led to unexpected opportunities. "Our business is actually miles from what I initially thought we were building. I didn't even know half the stuff we sell these days even existed when we first started work on &Above!" he admits. "But businesses pivot and evolve, and that's how they grow."

Looking back on his non-traditional path, Richards offers advice to young entrepreneurs who might be considering a similar route. "One of the first things I'd say is to have a willingness to learn continuously and adapt to the changing needs of your business, customers, and industry," he suggests. "That means being open to asking for help and bringing in advisors, where necessary, and being willing to admit you don't always know everything you might need." He also emphasises the importance of building a strong network of connections, which he sees as a key factor in his own success. "Building connections has powered my career and our business growth for the last seven years, and it still does now."

The entrepreneur also believes that the early stages of a career should be focused on knowledge and experience, rather than salary. "I would sacrifice salary at early stage to build the biggest knowledge bank and network possible," he advises. While it's tempting to chase higher-paying opportunities, he stresses that true long-term growth comes from learning as much as possible in your early roles. For him, sticking with a role until you've extracted everything you can from it is essential. "I think it's really important to stick with a role until it's taught you everything it can," he adds.

Finally, Richards underscores the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people. "You never know who will become your business partner, employee, or employer," he says. "Without Tom & Josh, our business would have gone in a different direction and not be as successful as it is today." The relationships he formed early on - both at Google and beyond - have been invaluable to his journey.

This entrepreneurial story is a powerful reminder that success is less about following a prescribed path and more about learning, adapting, and surrounding yourself with the right people. Whether through apprenticeships, bootcamps, or other non-traditional routes, Richard's experience proves that there's no one-size-fits-all path to success.