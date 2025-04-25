With talent, tech and ambition on its side, the UK has the ingredients to thrive — but to turn ideas into impact, it needs to back startups for the long haul.

The UK startup scene is at a tipping point. Faced with tightening fiscal policy, rising interest rates, and an increasingly cautious investor climate, early-stage businesses are grappling with the kind of pressure that could push the next generation of innovators offshore. At the heart of Manchester's £1.7bn innovation district, known as Sister, Bradley Topps, project director, has a clear-eyed view of the challenges - and the solutions. And he doesn't mince words.

"Start-ups are navigating a tough landscape, where tax hikes and rising interest rates have pushed investors to seek faster returns and larger stakes," Topps explains. "As a result, many businesses are leaving the UK and are looking at markets overseas where they can retain more of their equity."

It's a sobering assessment - and one that's becoming increasingly difficult for policymakers to ignore. While the UK government has trumpeted its ambitions to become a global tech superpower, those on the ground say it's time for concrete change. "The government has a crucial role to play in preventing this talent drain," Topps insists. "By widening investment into thriving industries like tech and AI through schemes like the AI research hubs, we can attract new investors into our cities, encourage patient capital and support creating spaces where start-ups can develop and scale their ideas."

While R&D tax credits have long been a tool for fostering innovation, Topps warns that their impact is being undermined by the broader tax climate. "The current UK tax environment is incredibly difficult for entrepreneurs," he says. "However, tax incentives like these are really important to promote a culture of innovative thinking and progress at a time when businesses — especially at an early stage — are having to think carefully about long-term investments."

He believes the next evolution of these schemes needs to look beyond short-term gains and support sustainable transformation. "It's important not to stifle the entrepreneurial spirit of our start-up community... The next iteration of schemes should look to reward sustainable innovation, giving start-ups a key role in building the infrastructure and solutions we need to overcome energy challenges for the future." Despite the UK's rich ecosystem of talent, Topps argues that there's still a missing link when it comes to turning great ideas into scalable businesses. "In the UK, we have world leading academic institutions, the brightest talent and a thriving entrepreneurial spirit but where we falter is commercialising these ventures," he explains. "This often leads to valuable IP being acquired by global investors - particularly those from the US - who are more optimistic but also risk-tolerant." The fix, he says, isn't just financial. It's cultural. "The solution lies in shifting mindsets and attitudes towards transforming ideas into businesses, while cultivating an ecosystem that offers early-stage companies the right investment opportunities and resources to scale quickly at home."

Topps also sees enormous potential in the UK's growing network of innovation districts, from Manchester to Milton Keynes. "Innovation districts and start-up hubs across the country play a vital role here, tapping into their regional specialisms to connect early stage businesses with investors, mentors and educators to foster innovation," he says.

But to really make these ecosystems flourish, Topps believes the government needs to back up its rhetoric with serious investment in both infrastructure and people. "The UK must build stronger systems to support early-stage innovative businesses," he says. "Government can help us boost this ecosystem by increasing financial support for our universities and foster greater collaboration with the private sector."

His vision is bold - and inclusive."This would create more accessible pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds to enter high-demand industries, while also offering tax relief aimed at driving innovation and sustainable progress." For Topps, the roadmap is clear. The UK has the raw ingredients for global leadership in innovation - but without the right support, it risks losing its most promising ideas before they even get off the ground. "We need to create a better environment where investors are willing to back entrepreneurs for the long haul - that's where we'll see growth."

It's a wake-up call from one of the North's most ambitious innovation leaders — and a reminder that if Britain wants to stay ahead in the race for tech and talent, it will have to start running a little faster.