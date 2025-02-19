Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a business world that often celebrates rapid growth and immediate success, the strategy of slow scaling might seem counterintuitive. But for a growing number of entrepreneurs, this deliberate, measured approach is proving to be the key to building sustainable, purpose-driven companies. For Michael Gould, Julianne Ponan, and Barry Fearn, slow scaling has allowed them to prioritize long-term stability, deeper relationships, and values that resonate with their teams and customers alike. Their stories highlight the benefits of slow growth: not only financial security but also greater control over company culture, customer loyalty, and the fulfillment of their broader missions.

Building strong foundations: A slow start for Anaplan's successor

Michael Gould, founder of Anaplan, the cloud-based business planning platform that became the first tech unicorn in the North of England before selling for £10.4bn in 2022, is no stranger to rapid expansion. However, his new venture, Kaleidoscope, focuses on an entirely different approach.

"Slow scaling allows us to build a business with a strong foundation," Gould explains. He knows that success, particularly in the early stages, requires a deep understanding of the product, customers, and market. His company is focused on solving complex problems for small businesses - not a one-size-fits-all solution, but a carefully designed and thoughtfully developed offering.

This time, Gould has chosen to scale his company with a steady and deliberate pace, reflecting on the lessons he learned during his tenure at Anaplan. "We're tackling complex challenges for small businesses, which means we need to ensure our product is thoughtfully developed and genuinely meets their needs," he says.

His cautious approach to growth is rooted in his past experiences at Anaplan, where rapid scaling taught him the pitfalls of unchecked expansion. "Scaling too quickly can lead to quality loss, misalignment, and weakened company culture," he admits. "Slow scaling ensures we remain intentional about every decision. By choosing this path, we're prioritising a clear, long-term vision over short-term wins. I've seen the pitfalls of scaling too quickly, where growth outpaces the company's ability to maintain quality, culture, or alignment with its core mission."

While slow scaling offers long-term benefits, it does come with its set of challenges. "There's often pressure to show fast results, especially in an environment where rapid scaling is celebrated," Gould admits. The constant pressure to deliver quick growth is one of the main obstacles to achieving slow scaling, and it's one that all entrepreneurs face at some point. For Gould, resource constraints, managing expectations, and communicating the value of slow, deliberate growth to stakeholders remain part of the challenge. However, he believes that staying motivated is easier when the business is rooted in a meaningful purpose.

"Surrounding myself with a team that shares this long-term vision helps immensely," Gould says. He acknowledges that celebrating small milestones along the way reinforces that they are on the right path. "Knowing that we are building something that matters to the people we work with keeps us going." Gould's approach to slow scaling is a testament to the fact that success is not just about growth, but about the journey of building something with intention.

The entrepreneur affirms that the deliberate pace has allowed Kaleidoscope to iterate effectively and stay laser-focused on delivering a product that truly helps small businesses make better decisions. "That said, hindsight always provides opportunities to refine. There are moments where we might have accelerated slightly in certain areas, such as hiring or market testing, but those would be minor tweaks rather than fundamental shifts."

Creative Nature's path to ethical growth

Julianne Ponan, CEO of Creative Nature, a challenger brand providing allergen-free products, shares a similar outlook on growth. Her decision to grow organically was driven by a desire to build something sustainable and aligned with her values. She didn't want to create a business that grew so fast it outpaced the ability to control its quality, ethical practices, or overall mission. "I wanted to create something sustainable, meaningful, and capable of withstanding challenges without compromising on quality, ethics, or purpose," Ponan reflects. For her, building a business was never about cutting corners or rushing to reach the next stage. Instead, she was committed to a journey where market understanding, customer relationships, and brand integrity were the focal points.

Ponan is acutely aware that rushing to scale too quickly can often lead to losing touch with what made the company valuable in the first place. "Rushing to scale could have diluted the essence of my brand," she says. "I wanted to ensure we are building a loyal community of customers." By focusing on slow scaling, Ponan has been able to deepen her connection with her target market, and create a brand that resonates with customers on a deeper, more authentic level.

But despite the benefits of organic growth, Ponan acknowledges the challenges that come with it. "The biggest challenge is being able to grow your market share without the budget," she says. "There's also the constant external pressure to grow faster." Many businesses feel the tension between wanting to scale and needing to maintain control over their operations, and for Ponan, those challenges have been compounded by limited resources in the early years.

One of the toughest aspects of slow scaling, particularly in the early stages, has been managing team morale during periods of slower growth. "It can be difficult when the growth isn't immediate, and your team is expecting quick results," Ponan admits. However, she reminds herself and her team why they started the business in the first place — to make life easier for people with allergies. This sense of purpose and the mission behind Creative Nature is what keeps Ponan motivated, especially during slower periods.

"I remind myself why I started this journey—our mission has always been to make the lives easier for people with allergies," she says. "The essence of the brand was never about speed; it was about creating something meaningful, and building customer trust through slow and steady growth."

Ultimately, according to Ponan, scaling slower and more sustainably fosters resilience, enabling deeper understanding, stronger relationships, and a business model that can weather storms. If you're considering this path, she advises to embrace the journey and celebrate the small wins. "Scaling thoughtfully is not just about growth - it's about building something that truly matters." Reflecting on her journey, she's convinced that growing organically was the best strategy for her business, giving her the chance to lay a strong foundation, cultivate a loyal customer base, and stay adaptable as the market evolved—all while offering a diverse range of products.

"That said, there are moments where I wonder if a slightly faster pace could have opened up more opportunities sooner and gained market share faster. It's a delicate balance, and hindsight always brings new perspectives."

The Lane Media: Reinvesting in people

Barry Fearn, managing director of Lane Media, an Edinburgh based company that partners with businesses to achieve growth, is another business that has embraced slow scaling, offers yet another perspective. For Fearn, slow scaling was a financial choice. "We started the business with no debt, so we've always reinvested profits year on year to grow the team when certain financial KPIs were reached," he explains.

This approach has provided stability, which is often missing in the fast-moving media industry. "While we have considered borrowing to fuel faster growth, re-investing profits has been our preferred approach, and it has worked for us thus far," he says. Fearn's decision to avoid outside investment has been rooted in his desire to create a business that can sustain itself without risking its long-term viability for short-term gain. This approach is built on the understanding that growth takes time, and that financial security is key.

For Fearn, slow scaling has allowed him to stay focused on a people-first approach. "There is enough pressure being a small business owner without over-investing in people, which is both the biggest cost to a business but also the ultimate lifeblood," he says. This caution has allowed The Lane Media to avoid over-extending itself, maintaining a focus on sustainable, gradual growth instead of immediate expansion.

The early years of slow scaling presented some difficulties for Fearn, particularly when the team was small and the resources limited. "Covering absences due to holidays or illness was difficult," he admits. But these challenges taught him valuable lessons in planning, flexibility, and team collaboration. "It helped to foster a real team dynamic that we have retained as we have grown over successive years," he adds.

Fearn is firm in his belief that slow scaling was the right decision. "The only year we haven't grown in 9 years now was in 2020, for obvious reasons," he reflects. "This has given us stability, and in the modern media agency dynamic, this is a real strength." Slow scaling has allowed The Lane Media to develop a resilient foundation, keeping it steady through the challenging media landscape.

Staying motivated during slower periods comes from a deep commitment to creating growth opportunities for his team. "Creating growth opportunities for people within our team is plenty of motivation," he says. "If you keep people informed as to why you make business decisions- from recruitment to the development of new service offerings to adopting new technology- it keeps the team happy and on board."

The rewards of slow scaling

For all three entrepreneurs, the decision to embrace slow scaling has proven to be the right one. Despite the pressure to scale quickly, they have chosen to prioritize long-term growth over immediate gains. It has allowed them to build businesses with strong foundations, focused on sustainability, and driven by purpose.

While slow scaling comes with its challenges - resource constraints, the pressure to deliver fast results, and navigating the inherent risks of uncertainty - these entrepreneurs are confident that the rewards far outweigh the costs. Resilience, trust, and meaningful relationships are the hallmarks of their companies, and these qualities create a strong foundation for the future.

In a world where rapid scaling is often seen as the benchmark for success, Gould, Ponan and Fearn offer a different vision: one where growth is not just about numbers but about creating businesses that last, that stay true to their values, and that contribute meaningfully to the lives of their customers, employees, and the world at large. Slow scaling may be counterintuitive in today's fast-paced business culture, but it has proven to be the best way for these entrepreneurs to build sustainable, successful companies.