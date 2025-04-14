In a world where the food industry is dominated by heavily processed options, Pip Murray, the founder of Pip & Nut, saw an opportunity to offer something real, something natural.

A marathon runner herself, Pip's journey from a frustrated consumer to a successful entrepreneur is one that showcases the power of passion, persistence, and a genuine commitment to quality.

"I started Pip & Nut because the nut butters available at the time simply didn't meet my standards," Pip says. As someone who regularly ran marathons, she relied on nut butter as her go-to post-run fuel. However, when she went to buy it, she was disappointed by what she found. "Every product I found was packed with palm oil and heavily processed ingredients. I knew people deserved something better." Being a self-professed foodie, Pip saw an opportunity to change the game.

For her, the mission was clear: create a brand built on real, natural ingredients—nothing fake, nothing unnecessary—and make sure it tasted amazing. What began as a personal quest for a healthier, more wholesome product soon evolved into a business idea that would go on to disrupt the nut butter market.

Turning a dream into reality

While the idea was there, translating it into a business wasn't without its challenges. "Having the idea was one thing, but turning it into reality was another," Pip admits. "The beauty of the food and drink industry is that you can start small, which makes the leap feel less daunting." With that in mind, Pip bought a blender, gathered some nuts, and began developing her recipes.

The next step involved getting those recipes out into the world. "I took those recipes to markets, and the more I put myself out there, the easier the next step became." This hands-on approach was crucial in not only perfecting the product but also learning what customers wanted. As the feedback rolled in, Pip found herself refining her branding and scouting factories, taking one step at a time as the business grew organically.

What made this journey even more exciting for Pip was the timing. "One thing that gave me the confidence to pursue this venture was the wave of emerging brands, many started by people without traditional food and drink backgrounds," she says. This wave of natural, healthier products gaining traction in supermarkets signaled a movement Pip could be a part of. "The rise of natural, healthier products in supermarkets signaled an exciting movement, and I realized the path ahead was already being paved, which gave me the reassurance to move forward with Pip & Nut."

No entrepreneurial journey is without its hurdles, and for Pip, one early mistake stands out. "Looking back on some of our past failed innovations, such as the almond milk we launched in 2017, I've learned a valuable lesson: never rush the innovation process." While this misstep could have been disheartening, it was, in fact, a critical learning experience for her and her team. "It's crucial to gather as much consumer feedback as possible throughout the journey to ensure the product truly resonates with your target audience and is truly consumer-driven. It's the only way we now develop products!"

This lesson on the importance of slowing down and focusing on what the consumer truly needs shaped the way Pip & Nut developed products going forward. It wasn't just about creating something that looked good on paper—it had to be something that customers genuinely wanted and would use regularly.

Balancing sustainability and profitability

As a startup with big dreams, Pip & Nut knew it was crucial to balance profitability with sustainability. "Ensuring sustainability is a core priority in your business plan, not just an afterthought, is essential," Pip says. At Pip & Nut, sustainability isn't just a buzzword; it's one of the company's guiding principles. "We've made it a central focus by dedicating one of the four pillars of our strategic plan to sustainability."

For Pip, sustainability goes beyond just meeting certain environmental standards—it's about embedding it into every aspect of the business. "Every team member is incentivized with bonuses tied to our sustainability goals, which reinforces to both our team and investors how crucial sustainability is to our mission." Pip adds, "Sustainability isn't just a checkbox for us—it's embedded into the very design of our products and projects. From the earliest stages of development, we integrate sustainability alongside other key objectives." This focus ensures that when a product is developed, it meets both sustainability and profitability targets. If it doesn't, it simply won't launch.

Marketing Strategies That Matter

Building a brand is no easy feat, but Pip & Nut quickly gained traction thanks to some smart marketing strategies. "In the early years, our brand partnerships and event activations with lifestyle giants like Nike, Lululemon, and Sweaty Betty were key to reaching our target audience," Pip reflects. These partnerships helped introduce the brand to an engaged audience and provided the perfect setting for in-person brand activations.

"We brought our iconic toast bar to everything from runs to yoga events, serving up the perfect slice of sourdough topped with our nut butter," she continues. These events didn't just introduce Pip & Nut at the ideal time—post-workout—they were also highly Instagrammable, amplifying the brand's reach as attendees shared their experiences on social media.

As the company scaled, Pip & Nut continued to find new ways to connect with a broader audience. "As we've scaled, we've struck a balance between smaller marketing tactics and larger brand initiatives like national advertising." One of the company's most playful campaigns, for example, featured giant squirrels flying across billboards toward jars of Pip & Nut. "It was a disruptive campaign that was impossible to miss," she says, highlighting the importance of standing out in a crowded marketplace. Pip's advice for entrepreneurs looking to scale sustainably is simple but powerful: consistency is key. "When it comes to brand building, remember that even if you're tired of the creative and messaging you've put out, your consumers have barely seen it." This highlights the importance of persistence and repetition in marketing. "Don't hesitate to repeat campaigns to fully maximize your investment and ensure your message resonates," she adds.

Looking to the Future:

As for the future, Pip has a clear vision for where she wants Pip & Nut to be in five years. "Our mission is simple: to put the nut back into nutrition," she says. The company wants to make nuts a staple in every household, highlighting their nutritional benefits. "Nuts are often underrated, yet they're an incredible natural source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats—essential for a balanced diet."

Pip & Nut's strategy moving forward is to continue creating natural, delicious products that make it easy to incorporate nuts into daily routines. "Whether that's spreading our nut butter on toast at breakfast or grabbing one of our peanut butter-stuffed oat bars as a snack," Pip says, "we want people to share our obsession with nuts and make them a key part of their everyday diets."

From a passion for natural food to the creation of a market-leading brand, Pip Murray's journey with Pip & Nut is a testament to the power of perseverance, innovation, and staying true to your values. As she continues to grow her brand, Pip remains focused on creating products that not only taste great but also contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future for consumers everywhere. For aspiring entrepreneurs, Pip's story serves as a powerful reminder: start small, stay true to your mission, and always listen to your customers. The rest will follow.