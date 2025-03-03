If you're an entrepreneur looking to build a brand that lasts, here's a behind-the-scenes look at how focusing on quality, consistency, and strong company culture can help you scale without compromising what matters most.

In the often unpredictable world of restaurants, few entrepreneurs have managed to carve out a brand as distinctive as Swiss Butter. Eddy Massaad, the CEO of London based restaurant group Swiss Butter, has always believed that a truly great dining experience is about more than just the food. It's about the little details, the seamless service, and the kind of consistency that makes you feel like you're walking into a familiar and welcoming place - no matter where you are in the world.

When I spoke to Eddy about his journey, I could immediately tell that his passion for the hospitality industry wasn't something he just stumbled upon. It's something that's been with him for a long time. "I've always been passionate about restaurant operations and efficiency," he told me. "How a well-run concept can create not just great food, but a seamless, memorable experience." It was clear to him early on that creating a successful restaurant wasn't just about throwing together a menu and hoping for the best. It was about perfecting the experience and making sure that every detail was thoughtfully designed.

For Eddy, the idea of Swiss Butter came down to something simple, yet powerful: elevating the classic steak frites concept. "I saw an opportunity to take the classic steak frites concept and elevate it into a globally scalable restaurant model," he says. Instead of offering a long and complicated menu, he believed in focusing on what they did best - perfecting a few key dishes. The goal wasn't just to serve food, but to create a high-quality dining experience that felt effortless for the customer.

That focus on doing one thing incredibly well has been the secret to Swiss Butter's success. But like any entrepreneurial journey, it wasn't without its challenges. In the early stages, Eddy faced a significant decision that would define the company's future: how to scale. Many successful restaurant chains expand through franchising, allowing them to grow quickly while passing off some of the operational burden to franchisees. But Eddy was determined to maintain control over every aspect of Swiss Butter.

"Scaling without franchising was one of our biggest challenges," he admits. "Unlike many restaurant brands that expand quickly through franchise partners, we chose to own and operate every location ourselves to maintain full control over quality and consistency." While this meant higher upfront costs and a more complex operation, it was a decision that has paid off. By keeping every location under their direct control, Swiss Butter has been able to ensure that each restaurant delivers the same experience, whether you're dining in London, Dubai, or New York.

Eddy's decision to avoid franchising came with its own set of obstacles. Managing supply chains, training staff, and expanding internationally - while keeping quality high - hasn't been easy. But, for Eddy, it was worth it. "It's been the key to our success," he says. And it's easy to see why. By maintaining hands-on involvement, Swiss Butter has been able to stay true to its roots while growing in a sustainable way.

Of course, the UK's economic environment hasn't made things any easier. The hospitality industry, especially in a competitive city like London, is tough to navigate. "The UK's hospitality industry is highly competitive, and the economic landscape has been unpredictable, from inflation to labor shortages," Eddy explains. "These factors mean that running a restaurant in London, or any major UK city, requires agility and smart decision-making."

But, through all of the challenges, Swiss Butter has managed to stay focused on what matters most: delivering value. "At the same time, we've seen that consumers are still willing to spend on experiences that offer real value," Eddy adds. By ensuring that every dish and every experience delivers on quality without inflating the price, Swiss Butter has continued to attract customers despite the tough economic environment.

What stands out about Swiss Butter isn't just the quality of the food or the atmosphere; it's their commitment to consistency. "The restaurant industry is always evolving, and the best way to stay ahead is to be obsessive about execution," Eddy shares. The key to staying relevant, he believes, is obsessing over the small details - things like ensuring that every staff member is trained to the same high standards and that the supply chain is reliable, no matter how many restaurants you have. It's that dedication to the day-to-day operations that allows Swiss Butter to innovate and adapt while staying true to its core concept.

"We focus on perfecting the small details: training staff to deliver the same high standards across all locations, ensuring our supply chain can scale without compromising quality, and keeping our menu focused on what we do best," Eddy explains. By keeping it simple and executing it well, Swiss Butter has been able to grow in a way that feels natural and sustainable.

But beyond the business operations, Eddy is deeply passionate about building a strong company culture. He believes that a restaurant is only as good as the people running it, and so he puts a huge emphasis on ensuring his team feels valued and motivated. "Culture is everything," he says. "A restaurant is only as good as the people running it, and we put a huge emphasis on making sure our teams feel valued, supported, and motivated."

For Eddy, hiring the right people isn't just about skills - it's about attitude. He looks for individuals who align with the company's vision and values, and he invests heavily in their development. "Training is key. We invest heavily in ensuring our teams are set up for success," he says. But it doesn't stop there. Swiss Butter fosters a culture of transparency, involving their team members in decision-making and giving them a real sense of ownership.

That commitment to people and culture is one of the reasons why Swiss Butter has built such a loyal following—both among customers and employees. When people feel like they are part of something meaningful, they are more invested in the experience they create.

Finally, when I asked Eddy what advice he would give to anyone thinking about starting a business today, his words were practical and grounded in experience. "Understand your numbers and don't rush growth," he advises. "The UK market is competitive, and the cost of doing business is high, so you need to be realistic about margins and scalability." His other piece of advice? Be adaptable. "The economic climate can shift fast, and those who succeed are the ones who can pivot when needed." Above all, he stresses the importance of exceptional execution. "A great idea is nothing without exceptional execution," he says, a reminder that success in business doesn't come from a single brilliant idea but from consistently delivering on your promises.

Eddy Massaad's story with Swiss Butter is a powerful reminder that success in business isn't just about big ideas. It's about passion, consistency, and doing the simple things extraordinarily well. By staying focused on the details, building a strong team, and staying true to his vision, Eddy has created a brand that continues to resonate with diners and entrepreneurs alike.