UK Trade Envoy in Cambodia to Boost Trade UK Trade Envoy Matt Western MP visits Cambodia to enhance trade and investment ties, while promoting sustainable economic growth.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GOV.UK
Matt Western MP is the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Laos. His role is to promote UK trade and investment interests and strengthen bilateral economic ties.

Matt Western MP, the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos, is currently visiting Cambodia to reinforce the UK's commitment to enhancing trade and investment relations. The trip highlights the UK's ongoing support for Cambodia's sustainable economic growth and builds on the progress made through the UK–Cambodia Joint Trade and Investment Forum (JTIF), which serves as a key platform for bilateral cooperation and private-sector collaboration.

During his visit to Cambodia, Matt Western MP, the UK Trade Envoy, will participate in the inauguration of Techo International Airport, a major infrastructure project designed by the UK architectural firm Foster + Partners. The airport, a symbol of UK-Cambodia collaboration, underscores the UK's role in enhancing Cambodia's connectivity and supporting its long-term economic growth.

Mr. Western is also scheduled to meet with key Cambodian ministers to review the country's trade policies. Discussions will focus on regional trade frameworks, particularly the Comprehensive and Progressive Transpacific Partnership (CPTPP), and explore ways to deepen UK-Cambodia cooperation in regional trade integration.

In addition, Mr. Western will engage with British businesses operating in Cambodia, highlighting their contributions to job creation, innovation, and sustainable growth. He will also meet with UK educational institutions active in Cambodia to discuss their impact on skills development, employability, and social mobility, further supporting Cambodia's inclusive economic growth.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Prime Minister's Trade Envoy, Matt Western MP said:   "It is a real privilege to be in Cambodia at such a significant moment. Attending the inauguration of Techo International Airport is not only a celebration of progress, it's a powerful symbol of what UK-Cambodia partnership can achieve. I am delighted that British design and expertise have contributed to a project that will make a lasting impression on every visitor to Cambodia, and which rightly invokes feelings of such national pride among our Cambodian friends. I look forward to building on this momentum, engaging with Cambodian leaders and British businesses during my visit to celebrate our strong commercial partnership and to unlock new opportunities to support sustainable growth and shared prosperity and deliver benefits to the people of both our countries."

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

The All-in-One PDF Editor For Essential Business Documentation

Trusted by millions to keep businesses running.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Master Your Computer with Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows and Free Training

Learn all the tricks of the trade with bonus software lessons.

By Entrepreneur Store
Making a Change

Learn All of Babbel's 14 Languages and Boost Your Global Credibility

Open all sorts of doors for your business.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Supercharge Your Team with 1min.AI, Now Less Than $80 for Life

Focus on your business while AI handles the rest.

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneurs

From Dorm Room to Board Room

How two entrepreneurs are redefining the creator economy in the UK and US.

By Patricia Cullen
Innovation

The Mistake Every Entrepreneur Makes When Creating Their Product or Service

Innovation starts with a problem, not a solution.

By Jeremy Andrus