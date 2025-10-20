Matt Western MP, the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos, is currently visiting Cambodia to reinforce the UK's commitment to enhancing trade and investment relations. The trip highlights the UK's ongoing support for Cambodia's sustainable economic growth and builds on the progress made through the UK–Cambodia Joint Trade and Investment Forum (JTIF), which serves as a key platform for bilateral cooperation and private-sector collaboration.

During his visit to Cambodia, Matt Western MP, the UK Trade Envoy, will participate in the inauguration of Techo International Airport, a major infrastructure project designed by the UK architectural firm Foster + Partners. The airport, a symbol of UK-Cambodia collaboration, underscores the UK's role in enhancing Cambodia's connectivity and supporting its long-term economic growth.

Mr. Western is also scheduled to meet with key Cambodian ministers to review the country's trade policies. Discussions will focus on regional trade frameworks, particularly the Comprehensive and Progressive Transpacific Partnership (CPTPP), and explore ways to deepen UK-Cambodia cooperation in regional trade integration.

In addition, Mr. Western will engage with British businesses operating in Cambodia, highlighting their contributions to job creation, innovation, and sustainable growth. He will also meet with UK educational institutions active in Cambodia to discuss their impact on skills development, employability, and social mobility, further supporting Cambodia's inclusive economic growth.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Prime Minister's Trade Envoy, Matt Western MP said: "It is a real privilege to be in Cambodia at such a significant moment. Attending the inauguration of Techo International Airport is not only a celebration of progress, it's a powerful symbol of what UK-Cambodia partnership can achieve. I am delighted that British design and expertise have contributed to a project that will make a lasting impression on every visitor to Cambodia, and which rightly invokes feelings of such national pride among our Cambodian friends. I look forward to building on this momentum, engaging with Cambodian leaders and British businesses during my visit to celebrate our strong commercial partnership and to unlock new opportunities to support sustainable growth and shared prosperity and deliver benefits to the people of both our countries."