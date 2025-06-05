Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When British companies look to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), they often see a mirage — shimmering opportunities, fast growth, tax advantages, a sparkling skyline of possibility. But, as Ayman Al Awadhi, co-founder and Group Managing Director of The Corporate Group knows well, behind the ease of setting up a business in the UAE lies a complex terrain of jurisdictions, legal nuances, and cultural dynamics.

"The original vision behind The Corporate Group was that Dubai and the UAE are famous as commercial hubs," says Al Awadhi. "There are many foreign companies eager to enter this region. We help them not only establish their presence in the UAE and GCC but also guide them through doing business here."

The Corporate Group holds notable credentials, including registration as an overseas supplier under the UK Department for Business and Trade (UKDBT) program. It also serves as a strategic partner to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into Dubai, as well as to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs for FDI promotion across the UAE. What sets The Corporate Group apart, he explains, is authenticity. "We operate as an Emirati entity that understands the culture and local norms. We bridge the gap so foreign companies can get to market quickly and effectively." In a region often misunderstood by outsiders, Al Awadhi has become a trusted navigator - a cultural translator and strategic advisor to international firms, particularly British businesses looking for not just a foothold, but staying power.

Navigating the market

One of the most common misconceptions UK entrepreneurs bring, he says, is underestimating the complexity of the local environment."Many believe it's simple - that the region is fully regulated and easy to navigate without really understanding the local parameters," he says. "That's not the case. You need to understand how the environment actually works." And that environment is far from uniform.

"There are over 40 free trade zones across the UAE. Each city - and even each mainland jurisdiction - operates differently," he says. "It's a strength in terms of choice, but also a challenge. It can be overwhelming if you don't know which option suits your business." That's where The Corporate Group can step in to provide strategic support.

Asked about overlooked opportunities, Al Awadhi doesn't hesitate: the MICE industry - meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. "Dubai ranks among the top 10 global destinations for MICE," he explains. "Every major global event or trade show format exists here. It's a huge advantage for British companies because they can explore the entire business landscape in just a few days."

Dubai and Abu Dhabi host more than 300 major events annually - providing ideal opportunities for UK firms to meet regulators, partners, and customers in one trip. "These are key moments for market entry," he adds. "And beyond trade shows, UK entrepreneurs should engage with business councils like the newly rebranded British Chamber, which has a presence in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi," he adds.

Follow the signals

For those tracking the UAE's trajectory, Al Awadhi suggests watching trending topics in the ecosystem. "There's rising interest in family businesses, venture capital, blockchain, and of course, AI," he says. "The market here is hungry for innovation - and quick to adopt new technologies." He notes that government-led initiatives often drive rapid shifts in demand and regulation. "Things evolve fast here. If you're paying attention, you can stay ahead."

Al Awadhi emphasises that choosing the right legal structure can make or break a company's success in the UAE. "You must be clear on your business purpose. Whether it's a holding company, an import/export operation, or a local retail presence - the setup will differ." Options range from free zone companies and mainland branches to fully owned subsidiaries, joint ventures, and single-owner LLCs. A newer option, the family foundation, offers succession planning and legacy protection.

"You can even separate assets and IP into isolated entities," he notes. "The UAE's legal framework is designed to enable flexibility - if you know how to navigate it."

From incubator to empire

Al Awadhi has helped a range of British firms expand into the Gulf - from small family businesses to FTSE 100 giants. One standout: Rentokil Initial, the pest control leader. "They came for market exploration. Within a year, they were acquiring companies and growing fast. Now they have 150+ employees in the region." He's just as proud of smaller clients like MCFT, a UK-based family business. "I met them about 10 years ago. We helped set up in Dubai, then expanded to Saudi Arabia. Today, their Gulf operations outperform their UK business."

A Bilateral Future

Looking ahead, Al Awadhi is optimistic about the UK–UAE relationship. "It's always been strong. But we're now pushing for a free trade agreement to reduce costs, tariffs, and barriers for UK companies operating in the region." While the final agreement is still in progress, he's hopeful it will soon apply to the broader GCC. "The UAE is open - but not for the unprepared," he says.

That's where The Corporate Group comes in, helping businesses navigate the region's unique dynamics with clarity and confidence. "To succeed here, you must understand the rhythm, the structure, and the strategy."

Sidebar: Quick Tips for UK Startups in the UAE

Attend a trade show

Visit Dubai during a key industry conference. It's the fastest way to meet customers, partners, and regulators in one trip.

Choose your jurisdiction wisely

Free zones, mainland entities, and offshore options all serve different purposes. Match your structure to your market strategy.

Tap into local networks

Engage with the British Chamber and regional business groups to stay informed and build meaningful relationships.

Watch the trends

AI, family business succession, blockchain, and green energy are among the fastest-moving sectors.