Ed Fidoe and Louis Timpany break down the game-changing steps the UK government must take to unleash start-up potential - focusing on education, funding, and regulatory reform. It's time to turn ambition into action.

Startup growth isn't just about capital - it's about capability. Whether you're reimagining education like Ed Fidoe at the London Interdisciplinary School, or shaking up broadcasting like Louis Timpany at Fix Radio, one thing is clear: the UK startup scene needs more support and smarter systems to truly scale. Both founders offer a vision for how the government could better foster innovation and help businesses thrive.

Timpany believes that government support for startups can start with easing regulatory barriers and improving access to funding. He points out that high licensing fees and operational costs make it difficult for smaller broadcasters, like Fix Radio, to expand. Ensuring fair access to national advertising markets would level the playing field against larger media companies. He also emphasises workforce development, particularly in media production. According to Timpany, government-backed training schemes and apprenticeships would help smaller stations build skilled teams affordably. Additionally, supporting independent media by giving community stations fair access to advertising revenue could encourage growth. Fidoe agrees that innovation support programs like R&D tax credits play a crucial role in helping businesses scale. He points out that these programs allow startups to invest in better equipment, digital platforms, and content that can enhance the customer experience.

"The government can support startup growth by reducing bureaucratic barriers, increasing funding access, and championing wider educational choices that prepare students for entrepreneurial success. Expanding interdisciplinary degree programmes that combine critical thinking, problem-solving, and real-world business applications would equip graduates with the adaptability needed to thrive in the private sector," he says.

For Fix Radio, these tax credits support the development of new formats, streaming capabilities, and interactive features that cater to their specific audience of tradespeople. These credits also free up capital for hiring and training staff, ensuring that high-quality programming can continue as the business grows. The financial relief encourages startups to experiment with new ideas and remain competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.

"Workforce development is another key area. Fix Radio thrives on industry expertise, and government-backed training schemes or apprenticeships in media production could help smaller stations build skilled teams affordably. Supporting independent media - such as giving community stations fair access to advertising revenue - would further encourage growth," says Timpany.

Fidoe's perspective on government programs extends beyond financial support, and he sees education as key to fostering a generation of adaptable and entrepreneurial minds. He believes that expanding interdisciplinary degree programs that combine critical thinking, problem-solving, and real-world business applications would equip graduates with the skills needed to thrive in the private sector. "The UK education system is focused on predetermined problems which have pre-defined answers. Students are trying to understand what they should do, rather than what they could do. The startup mentality is not a conformist one but one of possibility." He goes on to say that by fostering an education system that prioritises innovation and cross-sector skills, the UK can develop a workforce that is not only job-ready but also startup-ready, driving a more dynamic and resilient economy.

Timpany and Fidoe also agree that startups would benefit from more streamlined processes. Timpany suggests that simplifying tax incentives like R&D credits and reducing regulatory hurdles around hiring, licensing, and compliance would help businesses scale faster. He also advocates for expanding grant schemes and improving access to venture capital, particularly outside of London, so startups can grow without relying on excessive debt. Creating better infrastructure, like affordable office space and high-speed internet access, would also support new businesses.

"Reducing red tape, particularly around hiring, licensing, and compliance, would allow startups to focus on growth rather than bureaucracy. Additionally, improving infrastructure - such as expanding affordable office space and high-speed internet access- would create a more supportive environment for new businesses," he adds.

Both leaders believe that the UK's startup ecosystem could become more dynamic with a more flexible approach to innovation. Timpany argues that the current capital gains tax rate and limited entrepreneurs' relief make it less appealing to start a business in the UK. He points out that public sector contracts often go to large, established firms, so opening up opportunities for smaller, innovative companies would provide them with the revenue and credibility needed to scale. Additionally, he calls for more flexible visa schemes for highly skilled workers in technology, science, and creative industries, which would help attract global talent to ensure the UK remains competitive in key sectors.

Fidoe shares similar sentiments about the need for structural change. He sees the UK education system as overly rigid, designed to enforce rules and standardized criteria, which is at odds with the free-thinking and creative approach needed for startups. He believes that students should be rewarded for combining knowledge in original ways to solve complex real-world problems. He sees this as a critical step to positioning the UK as a global leader in innovation.

For both Timpany and Fidoe, creating a thriving startup ecosystem is about removing the barriers to growth and fostering a culture of risk-taking, experimentation, and collaboration. By investing in people, platforms, and policies that support innovation from the ground up, the UK has the potential to become a true global hub for entrepreneurial activity.

Timany concludes by saying to make the UK a more attractive environment for innovation, the government needs to cultivate a culture of risk-taking by reforming procurement policies to better support startups and emerging businesses.

"Additionally, the current Capital Gains Tax rate of 24% and the limited entrepreneurs' relief, which only applies to the first £1m of a business's profits, make starting a business in the UK less appealing. This, combined with the recent increase in employer National Insurance contributions in the Autumn Budget, further discourages entrepreneurial activity."