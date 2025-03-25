You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Best's decision, driven by the UK's heavy regulatory and tax burdens, reflects a broader trend of successful business leaders seeking more welcoming environments elsewhere. When asked about the factors that led to his move, Alfie was candid. "The major reason that led me to relocate to the Principality was the growing and seemingly never-ending burdens placed on UK businesses. I could foresee no end to these issues that were weighing business down so although the decision wasn't taken lightly there really was no alternative. British business needs to be in a welcoming environment in order to thrive and help the country move forward and, in my view and the view of many others, this wasn't the case."

Best's sentiments reflect a growing frustration among entrepreneurs who are increasingly finding it difficult to operate within the UK's taxing and heavily regulated environment. "Why would entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs want to stay in Britain when other countries offered so much more in the way of benefits and opportunities?" he questions. "Emotionally it was tough, but from a business standpoint it was an easy decision to up sticks and go further afield."

With the UK's tax policies and business regulations placing a significant strain on businesses, Best shared that Wyldecrest Parks will continue to grow, but "the tax policies that have been put in place are unfortunately not allowing businesses to reinvest." This has led him to consider other jurisdictions for investment, which, as he pointed out, is a "shame" given that he never envisioned himself living outside the UK. His frustrations don't stop at the financial impact. "Entrepreneurs are finding it more and more difficult doing business in the UK due to the burdensome and often unnecessary regulations which appear, most of the time, to have been put in place solely to create jobs," Best explains. "What the government doesn't seem to grasp is that creating more jobs doesn't create more business opportunities."

Best's perspective highlights a fundamental issue he sees within the UK's approach to business and entrepreneurship. In his view, the UK government is failing to create an environment conducive to the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), which are the backbone of the economy. "I think [the UK] has already lost its appeal. Entrepreneurs are finding it more difficult to do business in the UK," he asserts. In terms of what needs to change, Best has a clear message for the UK government: "Wake up before it's too late. Business is now more global than ever and Britain can no longer afford to rest on its laurels. There are many countries that are supporting business where the people in government have actually run successful businesses themselves. That's certainly not happening in the UK."

Reflecting on the future of UK entrepreneurship, Best's outlook is grim if the trend of business leaders relocating continues. "There is only so much water you can take from the well before the well runs dry. I think Britain has reached that point already." To reverse the trend, Best advocates for a more inclusive approach. "The UK must start to talk to business leaders, not just conglomerates and multi-nationals, but real small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in order to gain an understanding of what needs to be done," he suggests. "It has to put Britain first."

For Best, the message is clear: if the UK wants to retain its top talent, it must create a business-friendly environment that nurtures growth, fosters opportunity, and listens to those who are driving innovation. "When you are on a plane and it's in trouble the first thing you do before you try to save the person next to you is put on your own oxygen mask," he concludes, urging the UK to prioritise the health of its own economy before trying to be the "do-gooders of the world." As the debate over the UK's business climate continues, Best's story serves as a stark reminder that entrepreneurs are looking for more than just a place to set up shop - they are seeking a thriving, supportive environment where their businesses can grow and succeed.