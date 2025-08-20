Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

From starting out with two electricians at his parents' kitchen table to leading a £25m construction group with over 200 staff, Neil Way's journey is proof that long-term thinking and local heart can go hand in hand. In this Entrepreneur UK interview, the Jeff Way Group MD reflects on the bold decisions that shaped their growth, the values that built trust, and why giving back to the community is a cornerstone of their success

From family firm to £25m powerhouse – what's been your most defining growth decision so far?

Back in 2017, we made a big change by becoming a direct contractor for Housing Associations and Local Authorities, rather than operating as a sub contractor for the larger national contractors. This strategic shift unlocked long-term, high-volume work and greatly reduced our commercial risk. As a result, the Group achieved 80% growth in turnover over the past two years alone. From modest roots in 1989 with just two electricians, we've grown into a thriving enterprise generating around £25m in annual revenue. This turning point helped us invest more in training, apprenticeships, and improving how we work, helping us grow from a small family-run business into a strong and stable business in the region.

Construction is a tough industry to crack - what's the one principle you've stuck to that's made all the difference?

We've always stuck to doing things with honesty and care. From starting out at my parents kitchen table in South Bristol to running a team of over 200 people across Bristol, Newport and Swansea, we've focused on building trust and being the best employer we can be. Whether it's fixing homes or training the future generation, we aim to do every job properly and treat people with respect. That approach has helped us build long-term relationships with local authorities, maintain customer satisfaction scores above 98%, and keep growing even when the market has been difficult.

Jeff Way Group smashed records in corporate giving – why is purpose-driven business personal to you?

Giving back has always been part of our company's way of doing things. For the last five years, we have organised several fund raising events for St Peter's Hospice in memory of my parents. We have also organised a cycle ride from Lands' End to John O'Groats, the Rugby March for Bristol Bears, a three peaks trek and a charity bike ride to Paris last year. In total we have raised over £230,000 for the hospice. The charity will always be close to our hearts as the hospice provided care to both Jeff and Jean. We also donate to many local charities that support those less fortunate, we have provided free meals to local residents of Hartcliffe in Bristol, funded a minibus for local children to travel to activities in school holidays and donated funds at Christmas to Caring in Bristol, a local charity tackling the homeless crisis across the city. My brother, Chris Way, and I are also trustees at local charities that operate within the some of the most deprived areas in Bristol. We don't do this for publicity - it's personal. We live and work in these areas, so supporting the community isn't something extra, it's part of who we are.

What's one myth about apprenticeships you'd love to bust – especially for young people considering the trades?

A lot of people still think apprenticeships are second-best to university or office jobs - but that's just not true. Apprenticeships offer a real chance to build a skilled career from the ground up. We've trained more than 1,100 people through Jeff Way Training, and we currently have 44 apprentices learning everything from electrics and carpentry to admin and plastering. Many of our senior team members started out as apprentices. They gain real work experience, proper qualifications, and a clear path to grow. It's one of the best ways into the industry - and we're proud of the opportunities we're creating.

In a sector known for pressure and pace, how do you build a culture that lasts longer than the projects?

Our family business has grown significantly but the ethos has not changed, we support our people to flourish and to develop, we want them to be a part of the business forever. We have a very loyal workforce and recently recognised the loyalty by introducing the "10 Year Club", which celebrates long-serving staff with perks like extra leave, health care and public recognition - over 30 people have joined so far. I remember interviewing some of the recent joiners as apprentices and it is great to see them develop from young school leavers to adults earning a great salary with a fantastic future ahead of them. We also offer leadership development and look after staff wellbeing. We're proud to have a 90% staff retention rate. People stay because they feel respected and valued, and that's reflected in the quality and consistency of the work we deliver every day.

What's the biggest shift coming to construction, and how are you getting ahead of it?

Sustainability is the biggest shift we're seeing, and we're already working hard to adapt. Our Retrofit Division focuses on green upgrades like solar panels and external wall insulation - areas that are expected to grow to over £5m a year. This helps reduce energy costs for tenants living in local authority housing and supports the UK's Net Zero goals. We're also investing in electric vehicles, better recycling, and more efficient ways of working. This isn't just about the environment - it's about staying ahead of where the industry is going and making sure we're ready for the future.