In the world of high-growth tech startups, boldness is often confused with bravado. But Sarah Bone, co-founder and CMO of YEO Messaging, is redefining what leadership — and success — looks like in a sector still too often shaped by Silicon Valley stereotypes.

A London based communications platform built on end-to-end privacy and identity control, YEO Messanging was founded on principles many competitors have only recently begun to consider: no data monetisation, no surveillance capitalism, no compromise. And it's that early, uncompromising stance that Bone credits with much of the company's traction.

"We made an early decision not to compromise on our values — especially around user privacy and identity control," she says. "While other comms platforms are now opting to monetise data, with tracking and ads for monetisation, we built YEO Messaging to protect identities. That clarity helped us cut through the noise, stand out in a crowded space, and has helped us earn the trust of new go-to-market partners and customers alike."

For a woman leading in tech — a sector that still skews disproportionately male — Bone is refreshingly candid about the challenges, not just of the industry, but of the mindset women are often encouraged to carry into it.

"Women are conditioned to over-prepare — to tick every box, build the perfect plan, and fix every 'flaw' before they even begin," she explains. "Here's the truth: tech rewards bold moves, not perfect ones. You don't need to be technical. You don't need to be ready. You just need to start. If you've got a great idea, go. You'll figure it out like the rest of us — mid-flight, with one wing missing."

It's the kind of hard-earned wisdom that flies in the face of perfectionist paralysis — and it comes from someone who's been there. Bone isn't just building a business; she's also building visibility for women who rarely see themselves reflected in boardrooms or pitch decks.

"As the only woman on the leadership team at YEO, I know how powerful visibility can be. You can't be what you can't see," she says. "So I make a point of showing up — on panels, in founder groups, and in conversations that matter. I'm open about the real highs and lows of building a tech company, because younger women need to hear the truth, not just the polished version."

Bone's work in mentorship and culture-building reflects a broader philosophy — one that places empathy and emotional intelligence at the centre of innovation.

"At YEO, we're intentional about inclusive hiring, offer mentoring where we can, and encourage emotional intelligence in our culture — and with suppliers and partners too — because empathy and openness drive better outcomes."

It's a contrast to the dominant mythos of tech founders: brash, sleep-deprived, always-on. Bone believes there's another way to lead — and it might be more effective than the stereotype ever was.

"That you have to be the loudest, most relentless, visionary tech orbit person in the room to lead? That's completely wrong," she says. "Tech loves the idea of the hard-charging, always-hustling founder who goes on to create empires of Silicon Valley wealth — but that's not the only way to do it. Some of the best leaders I've worked with are calm, curious, and know when to listen rather than speak."

Leadership, in Bone's world, isn't about being at the centre of the room — it's about creating space in it.

And in an industry obsessed with rapid growth and constant disruption, that kind of presence — steady, human, values-led — might just be the most radical act of all.