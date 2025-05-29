Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Louisa Olafuyi didn't set out to be an entrepreneur. But as the co-founder and COO of Kunda Kids, a London-based children's media company creating educational storybooks, animations, and an app that celebrate African culture, history, and languages, she's become one of the most vital voices in reshaping how children see themselves in the stories they read and watch.

"I never set out to be an entrepreneur, but looking back, I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit: curious, restless, and a bit rebellious," she reflects. It was during lockdown - a period marked by isolation, the birth of her son, and the backdrop of global racial reckoning - that something shifted. "I became a new mother, desperate to raise my son on stories that celebrated his culture and that of others."

In the absence of those stories, she and her husband - co-founder Dele Olafuyi - started writing their own. The first print run sold 10,000 copies within weeks. "That sparked a curiosity about representation beyond books, including edtech, animations, and live-action." From that spark came Kunda Kids, a London-based children's media company with an ambitious mission: "To tell stories that centre African heritage and culture in a way that's modern, joyful, and globally accessible." Olafuyi puts it plainly: "It's about more than representation. We wanted to build a mirror and a map, a way for children to see themselves and the world more clearly."

But vision alone doesn't build a company - especially not in a landscape where, as Olafuyi points out, "early-stage capital for Black-led businesses in the UK is shockingly limited (0.02%)." Access, she says, or rather "the lack of it," was one of the biggest early challenges. "We were bootstrapping belief in a landscape that wasn't built with us in mind. That made every step heavier but also sharper." Children's media, she adds, is "a tightly-knit, traditional world," and they had no legacy connections or insider playbook. But that outsider status became a source of strength. "Instead of seeing that as a barrier, we treated it as an opportunity. We weren't bound by 'how it's always been done,' and that freed us to build something truly original."

They didn't mimic traditional models of publishing or animation. "We reimagined them in a way that felt modern, digital-first, and globally inclusive." When they couldn't find a seat at the table, Olafuyi says, "we built our own and designed it for more people to sit at, not fewer." Economic pressures in the UK haven't made things easier - but for Olafuyi, constraints have driven clarity. "It's a climate that demands sharpness, focus, and deep intentionality," she says. "Are we solving a real need? Are we building something sustainable, something that will matter not just now but in ten years?"

Despite the challenges, London has left an indelible mark on Kunda Kids' creative DNA. "The city is a true melting pot, and it's been beautiful to reflect that diversity through characters and narratives that feel both local and universal." One of their titles, Afam and the New Yam Festival, captures that spirit: rooted in Igbo traditions, but exploring broader themes of identity and belonging. "That resonance matters," she adds.

But Olafuyi is clear that while the UK was the launchpad, the goal was never local impact alone. "The UK will always be home for us… But as we grow, so does our mission: to reach children everywhere and ensure that every child, no matter where they are in the world, can see themselves in the stories they love."

To stay ahead of trends, Olafuyi leans on her 15-year background in brand innovation and culturally driven content, including time at Unilever and Cambridge University Press. "What all those roles had in common was one thing: the ability to listen." Listening, she believes, is her superpower. "This week alone, I've kept 15-minute slots open every other day just for feedback calls with viewers of our show."

Her inspiration comes from a mosaic of sources - "child development, fashion, music, street culture, emotional well-being research" - but her role is to connect the dots. "To create content that's not only relevant but also resonant." At the heart of it all is culture - not just what's made, but how it's made. "Culture is what you tolerate, reward, and repeat," she says. With a team spanning continents, alignment without uniformity is key. "I care about fostering entrepreneurial spirit across the team, but it also requires trust, autonomy, and freedom to try new things."

And for those thinking about starting their own venture? "Start small, but think big. The temptation is to launch big and fast, but what matters most is building something real, something useful." She continues, "You don't need to disrupt, just deliver. Know your why, because the journey will test it repeatedly. Surround yourself with people who challenge you, not just cheer for you." "And finally," she says with a nod to the journey she's taken, "don't wait for perfect. Start before you're ready, and learn in motion."

It's advice rooted in experience, resilience, and a refusal to wait for permission. For Olafuyi and Kunda Kids, the story is only just beginning - but already, the table they've built is one where more children can finally see themselves reflected. And celebrated.