When war uproots your life, hesitation is a luxury you cannot afford. For Yana Smaglo, founder of Nenya, a brand born amid chaos, the choice was clear: act fast, stay focused, and build something meaningful. Nenya is a Ukrainian fashion brand, and after fleeing Kyiv due to the Russian invasion in 2022, Yana relocated to Huddersfield, Yorkshire.

"It wasn't the time to overthink, hesitate, or be slow. There's a war in my country, and in times like that, you need to act fast, work as a team, and focus on one main goal - freedom and victory," she reflects. "I've always made quick decisions in critical situations, and I believe that's one of the most important qualities for an entrepreneur."

But Yana's story is more than a tale of resilience; it's a lesson in spotting opportunity in crisis. "At the same time, I saw an opportunity: empty spaces in the market, strong and talented suppliers back home, and a real chance to connect them with new markets. Even in the middle of chaos, there are moments where you can build something meaningful - you just have to be ready to notice them and move."

Starting with little more than a laptop and vision, Yana launched a simple Shopify store. But she refused to treat it as just another online shop. "From the very beginning, I treated it not just as a store, but as a brand with a mission: to support Ukrainian manufacturers, create jobs, and show the world the strength, resilience, and creativity of my country."

Her approach was hands-on and authentic. "I focused on finding unique products, building real relationships with my suppliers, and telling authentic stories behind every piece we offered. I moved fast, adjusted constantly, and looked for every opportunity to get the brand seen."

The boldness paid off when NENYA caught the eye of Dragons' Den. For Yana, the opportunity went beyond investment. "When Dragons' Den came along, it wasn't just about investment - it was a chance to amplify our mission. I believed in what we were doing and wasn't afraid to speak about it openly, even in front of cameras. That honesty and clarity of purpose is what connected with the investors, and it has been great working alongside them." Though the deal didn't proceed, she remains undeterred, planning alternative funding to keep NENYA's momentum.

Central to her entrepreneurial drive is an unshakable sense of purpose. "Purpose is everything for NENYA. It's not just a business for me - it's a way to fight for my country with the tools I have. Every product we sell means one more working place saved in Ukraine, one more supplier able to pay their team, one more step toward economic stability in the middle of a war." This mission guides every decision, sustaining the business through hardship. "That mission gives us clarity in every decision we make and keeps us moving, even when things get difficult. It also naturally attracts people, partners, and customers who share our values - those who care about freedom, resilience, and meaningful products. Purpose turns a small business into a movement. It's the heart of NENYA's growth and the reason we keep going."

Her advice for entrepreneurs hoping to build with impact is grounded and urgent. "Start with a purpose you truly believe in, not just something that sounds good on paper. Social impact isn't a marketing strategy — it's a responsibility. You have to be ready to fight for it when no one's watching, when money's tight, and when things get tough." She urges founders to be realistic and relentless: "Be honest about what you can change and how you'll measure that impact. Small actions, done consistently, lead to real results. Surround yourself with people who care about the same mission, and don't be afraid to ask for help or build unlikely partnerships. And most importantly - act fast. The world doesn't wait, and if you have the chance to do good while building your business, take it."

Looking ahead, Yana's vision for NENYA is ambitious and inspiring. "My goal is to build the largest distribution company representing the very best of Ukrainian products and services. We truly have so much to offer the world, and I'm proud of it. I want NENYA to become a trusted, powerful channel for Ukrainian manufacturers to expand into international markets - helping them grow, create jobs, and share the spirit of Ukraine worldwide."

In a world that often feels uncertain, Yana Smaglo's journey is a testament to the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship - to build, to fight, and to create lasting impact against all odds.