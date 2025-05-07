Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With a track record of turning challenger brands into household names, David Milner, Executive Chairman of Crosta Mollica, is no stranger to transformative growth. Having previously helped scale iconic names like Tyrrells, Lily's Kitchen, and the St Pierre Group, Milner's strategic insight into brand-building is razor-sharp - and his current mission is no exception.

Crosta Mollica, a premium Italian food brand best known for its restaurant-style pizzas, is under his stewardship and rapidly redefining how consumers experience authentic Italian cuisine at home. But what's the blueprint behind these consistent successes? For Milner, it starts with a very specific framework.

"I prefer to call them challenger brands! They all had very similar characteristics in that they met my three criteria which I use to decide whether to invest my time and my capital in a business," he explains.

"Firstly, does it stand out and have a demonstrable market advantage over its competitors? And is it in a category big enough to have space for it to grow to its full potential? I see no point in brands, however unique, if their category is niche. Secondly, is it a brand which has the scope to disrupt the status quo in sectors historically dominated by giant companies or own label? Thirdly, I love brands with international potential because that opens the door to global markets and stellar valuations for the business."

This clarity of vision allows Milner to not only identify high-potential brands but to build them with intention from the inside out. At the heart of this process is talent and structure.

"Once I am on board, my first consideration is structure. The sooner I can get the right people doing the right jobs, the sooner the big picture strategy can start to take shape," he says. "This does not mean I go into a business and take people out, it is more often the reverse when I discover good people possibly in the wrong role or not being asked to play to their greatest strengths. People in a business are as valuable as chess pieces and my strength comes from getting this strategy right and then letting people get on and deliver."

This people-first mindset was a key part of his approach when he was approached to lead Crosta Mollica.

"I already knew of the company as a premium retail pizza brand that delivered an authentic restaurant-style pizza straight-out-of-the-oven eating experience," he shares. "I quickly discovered it was the only retail brand made in Italy using the highest quality ingredients and methods to produce such an outstanding product. But what it didn't have was decent shelf presence or widespread consumer appreciation."

With the foundation laid, the next step was messaging and market presence.

"The next most important task is getting the right message out there both in terms of presentation (branding and packaging) and profile (editorial and influencing)," says Milner. "Early on I discovered a small team of people I trusted to be able to take my vision and make it work. In all recent businesses I have relied on Perry Haydn-Taylor at Big Fish to bring me stand-out branding and Sara Pearson and her team at Kith & Kind PR to position the business through media channels."

Now on an ambitious growth trajectory, Milner has his sights set on expanding Crosta Mollica's market reach without compromising the integrity that makes the brand special.

"My priorities are threefold: expanding our market presence, deepening customer engagement with our range of products, and strengthening operational scalability," he says. "We are highly focused on unlocking new distribution channels. Despite our rapid growth, we still have terrific scope within grocery channels both in the UK and Europe. We have a strong customer proposition, arguably without too much competition, so the challenge is to grow our share of the sector and expand that opportunity with a premium product offering."

But scaling, especially in the food and beverage space, comes with its own set of challenges. The key to success? Strategic alignment.

"If you are confident that your product, packaging and messaging are aligned the challenges thereon in are to maximise distribution and grow the proposition synergistically," he explains.

It helps that Crosta Mollica operates in one of the most universally loved food categories.

"Pizza is the most ubiquitous meal on the planet, more widely eaten than any other foodstuff. It symbolises comfort, community and celebration in all corners of the world and effortlessly straddles the divide between luxury and necessity," he says. "But I never take my eye off the Crosta Mollica product and am constantly looking at the scope to broaden the proposition whilst strengthening the core of the brand. For example, we have recently added Roast Garlic Stone Baked Flatbread to the range, and it is an obvious and complementary expansion. It has effortlessly joined the range offering and has been an immediate success."

In such a competitive landscape, staying ahead of consumer expectations is vital.

"Brand differentiation in a crowded market comes down to authenticity and consistency," says Milner. "We craft a clear, compelling brand voice and visual identity that stays true across every touchpoint - from packaging to social media to retail presence. We also invest heavily in NPD, not just to follow trends, but to set them."

Equally important is the partnership with retail buyers, who can be key allies in achieving retail success.

"I also never underestimate the value of working closely with retail buyers. They know their customer best of all and when we do our job properly, we not only offer ways to help them tempt their customers further but also we give them confidence they can trust us and that we are a reliable partner who can deliver."

Of course, no market research beats first-hand experience. For Milner, that means staying close to the product's roots - both culturally and culinarily.

"I am also a great believer in getting out and sniffing the air! In the case of Crosta Mollica, that is about going to Italy and travelling around to the different regions to better understand the market and then being able to reflect this through the business," he shares. "I have just returned from such a trip travelling from Rome to Naples and lots of places in between—from restaurants to little Nonna holes-in-the-wall—trying very local pizzas and getting inspiration and ideas for incorporating in our range. This level of understanding can't be done from behind a desk in London."

With all this expertise, Milner has a clear view on where many businesses falter when attempting to scale - and how they can avoid those pitfalls.

"One of the most common mistakes businesses make when scaling is growing too fast without a solid operational foundation. It's easy to chase top-line growth, but without scalable systems, the business can crack under pressure - leading to supply chain issues, poor customer experience, or brand dilution."

And as tempting as it may be to expand too quickly or too broadly, Milner believes that success depends on staying true to the brand's core promise.

"In the rush to expand product lines or enter new markets, you have to guard against straying from what underpins your business," he cautions. "Successful innovation remains at the heart of our product development, to ensure we stay relevant and ahead of consumer trends. As we scale, maintaining the authenticity and quality that built our loyal customer base is non-negotiable."

"I am passionate about staying rooted in the mission and values of the business, and making sure every new initiative aligns with our long-term brand story. My mantra is to grow fast - but smart. I always want to build a business that is not just bigger, but better at every level."

In Crosta Mollica, Milner has found a brand with not only the right foundations, but also the soul to make a lasting global impact. And with his measured, mission-led approach to growth, it's clear that this is just the beginning of another standout success story.