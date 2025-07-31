Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As leaders, our true priority is always the people we work with and how they feel. When employees feel good and engaged, everything else in the organisation runs smoothly. Making sure each person feels satisfied and valued is the key to effective leadership. When people are in a state of flow they do their best work, and this helps create strong, happy teams and successful organisations. As this foundation grows stronger, it naturally leads to having a clear purpose and direction.

Leaders who take the time to get to know their team members create a workplace where people feel recognised, heard, appreciated, and motivated to do their best. Today, businesses aren't just competing on their products or services; they compete on the experience customers have when interacting with them. When your team is happy, they will deliver better experiences to customers, which makes everyone happier, employees, leaders, and clients alike.

In the past, companies mainly focused on branding, products, and services. Only more recently have they come to see how important customer feedback and understanding what customers truly need are. Now, putting the customer first has become a top priority because a great customer experience (CX) gives your business a real competitive advantage. A superb CX builds loyalty, helps you grow your market share, and increases profits.

Creating a great customer experience means changing how you connect with clients, from thinking just about transactions to genuinely engaging and understanding them. As a leader, you play a vital role in this change. By applying the same caring and attention to your team members, you inspire them to do the same for their customers. Your team members are the core of your brand and organisation; they are the engines that drive your company forward. But just like any engine, they need regular care and attention.

What you give to your team influences what they give back. Treat your employees as if they are your most important clients, and you'll see the best customer experiences and happier staff. Employee experience (EX) is all about how your team members feel about their time working at your company - everything they go through, see, learn, and observe from the moment they start until they leave. It's not just about perks like good coffee; it's about all their interactions and their feelings during every stage of their employment.

To improve employee experience, look at the entire employee journey just like you do your customer journey. Map out the five main stages: hiring, onboarding, development, retention, and leaving. For each stage, find out what causes frustration, track how well things are going, listen carefully to your team's feedback, and look for patterns or areas to improve. Regularly ask your employees how they really feel. Pay attention to whether the feedback helps improve the company or is just personal feelings. Use this information to design a better experience for your employees.

As a leader, start by making sure basic needs are covered. This includes equal pay, clear career paths, fairness, diversity, a healthy work environment, and a clear mission. Without these foundations, even the best efforts to improve customer experience won't succeed.

You can have the best strategies for serving customers, but if you neglect your internal team, your efforts won't work. The key idea is simple: your customer experience (CX) is the same as your employee experience (EX). When employees have a positive experience, they will provide better service and create great experiences for customers. In essence, CX equals EX.

Both employee and customer experiences are about the same thing: the overall feeling of how people are treated and how that impacts their behaviour. Treating both with equal importance helps connect your team, your brand, and your customers. A balanced approach to both is essential.

Engaged workers are happy workers. They care about their jobs and find meaning in what they do. Because of that, they are motivated to go above and beyond to make customers happy. Today, companies collect a lot of data on both CX and EX. In the future, it will be important to treat them together as one integrated system, rather than separate programs.

If a company focuses only on employee experience without considering customer experience, it can't reach full success. Likewise, focusing only on customers and ignoring employees can lead to high staff turnover and poor results. Companies that understand both are equally important will make sure their staff are satisfied and capable of providing excellent service, which leads to better overall success.

When companies see that EX and CX are connected and equally important, they set clear goals and give employees a straightforward path to achieve them. This way, team members understand what's expected and how they can help the company succeed. As a leader, your job is to guide your team through this transformation, where work feels natural and fulfilling. The dynamic interplay between people, purpose and performance is science-backed by multiple studies, forming the foundation of a work place environment that fosters engagement, satisfaction and productivity. By striking this balance, leaders empower their teams to deliver outstanding customer experiences, which benefits the entire organisation.

A leader's role is crucial and rewarding; you'll see your team grow and your company thrive. Embrace this challenge confidently, knowing your efforts will create lasting positive effects for your team, your customers, and your business. Be the driver of positive change.