How Andrew Bryan of Trek Epic is Equipping Tomorrow's Leaders to Thrive By Overcoming Burnout

The workforce today stands at a crossroads. Across industries, a growing number of professionals are experiencing burnout, disillusionment, and uncertainty about their place in an increasingly competitive world. According to Forbes, 83% of individuals within the age bracket of 25 to 34 have reported excessive burnout. Many new leaders may feel confined between professional expectations and personal fulfilment, unsure how to realign their ambitions with what they truly are.

Andrew Bryan, founder of Trek Epic and Emerge Educational Consulting, recognises this widespread crisis, which he believes can be addressed by ensuring the next generation doesn't inherit the same cycle. At both of his initiatives, Bryan guides adolescents, college students, and emerging young professionals through the transitional periods of their work life by offering career guidance, international adventures, educational placement, and facilitating and coaching.

His mission is rooted in the idea that every individual has an innate strength or truth that defines how they can best engage with the world, according to his Core Gift Discovery programme. "A lot of the struggles we see in leadership today stem from not truly understanding one's Core Gift," Bryan explains. "If we can help young people discover what sets them apart and what drives them, they may be able to make better decisions for themselves and for those around them."

The philosophy underpins Trek Epic's immersive Gap Year themed programmes, which are transformational excursions that blend adventure, reflection, and purposeful dialogue. Each 10-day international walking trek is designed as both a physical and metaphorical journey, an opportunity to disconnect from the daily chaos and distractions of the world and begin mapping a life aligned with purpose. Those embarking on this journey are guided through facilitated discussions and group engagement that could help them articulate who they are, what they value, and how those values translate into action.

Bryan's work focuses primarily on emerging adults and early-career professionals, those in their twenties and thirties who are defining their direction in a rapidly changing professional world. "That age group around 20–30 is really the focus of my practice," he says. "They're the next generation of entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders, and they're already thinking differently about balance, fulfillment, and impact."

According to Bryan, the next generation's approach to leadership can represent a significant shift. "Younger leaders today have a different lens on the world," he notes. "They're more aware of global challenges and complexities, yet they also hold a strong sense of hope. If they can understand themselves better, they can navigate that chaos and upheaval with confidence." And through Core Gift Discovery, he's building a roadmap to equip people with these very tools and steer them intentionally towards a life of purpose and contribution.

This professional mission of supporting the next generation stems from his own personal calling. Having found his own purpose later in life, he knew he could do more with it. "My Core Gift is helping people set the stage for living within their purpose," he shares. "For a long time, I couldn't articulate that for myself. Once I did, I wanted to make it actionable, helping others do the same."

Bryan believes that the impact of helping people discover their purpose can extend far beyond the individual. "When young leaders understand their Core Gift, they can gain a sense of alignment that naturally fosters empathy, innovation, and resilience, qualities essential for navigating the future of work."

This discovery, he notes, can fuel more authentic networking and collaboration. "When people know what they have to offer, they approach those around them differently," he explains. "They can engage meaningfully with others, knowing that every connection can lead somewhere valuable, even if they don't know where yet."

His approach invites a more human-centred model of leadership development, one that acknowledges personal values and professional growth as inseparable. It's a far cry from performance-driven paradigms that may play a factor in evoking stress, anxiety, and disconnection in the workplace. And while his work often focuses on the rising generation, Bryan also sees an important opportunity for established leaders. "Experienced professionals can step into a mentor space," he says. "By offering support and guidance, they can help younger leaders carve their path and rediscover their own sense of purpose."

With uncertainty pervading modern workplaces and rising employee discontent, Bryan acknowledges that the need to nurture clarity, resilience, and purpose becomes critical. Through Trek Epic and Emerge Educational Consulting, his work stands as a testament to the belief that leadership doesn't just entail climbing the corporate ladder, but rather, it's the journey to find out the reason behind climbing it at all.

"If the next generation can enter the workforce knowing their Core Gift," he says, "perhaps the cycle of burnout, disconnection, and lost purpose that defines today's landscape won't have to repeat itself tomorrow."