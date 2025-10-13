If you are a CEO or a senior executive, then you are already established as a credible expert within your organisation.

You might now be wondering how to extend that credibility outside your business. Raising your public profile doesn't have to be a slow process, but the more you promote yourself and the more ideas you share, the more authority you will establish in your industry and beyond.

Why do you need to build authority?

Using PR to build your profile and authority doesn't just enhance your external reputation, it also generates credibility within your business. A strong public presence helps others to find your services and also creates a kind of CV that goes beyond your expertise to tell people what you stand for, what drives you, and what matters to you beyond the bottom line.

It will also help you:

Sell yourself as a quality service.

If a business made the best trainers in the world, they wouldn't rely on quality alone. They would need to actively show and tell people why they are worth it. The same goes for your personal brand – you need to invest time and thought into your public image and messages.

Show the human behind the business.

In a world of AI-driven content, people are increasingly drawn to real voices and authentic stories. It's never been more important to 'see' the human being behind a business. It's through interviews and articles that you can demonstrate what you care about and what makes you tick, which allows others to connect with you as a human.

Leave a mark that helps people find you.

AI tools prioritise high-quality, informative content when delivering answers, so writing articles is the key to getting found in AI searches. Expert-led articles increase your chances of being cited, ranked and recommended, helping the right people discover you and your work long after the piece is published.

How long does it take to build authority?

The time it takes to build authority varies depending on how much time you have to commit and whether you bring in support. Much of the media works to long lead times, often four months or more. While it's possible to make an impact in three months, a six-month campaign is the ideal amount of time to establish yourself as a credible expert. This allows time to prepare for the campaign, including photos, copy and key target publications, as well as to pitch and secure media, podcast and speaking opportunities and allow enough time for them to be published and shared.

It's also important to amplify any exposure through your own social channels. This is a key step for maximising impact and building lasting authority. Whether you are a CEO, founder, business professor, speaker, or author, there are many routes to raising your profile in the media. The most effective approach is to be visible in the right places – consistently sharing the expertise you already have.

1. Thought leadership articles

Publishing thought leadership articles is one of the most effective ways to share original insights, demonstrate expertise, and add value to your industry's conversation. To maximise impact, try to ground these in your personal experience and offer practical value to your audience. They can be shared with general business outlets or more targeted industry publications, particularly those in the sectors you have worked in – or sectors you are looking to expand into.

2. 'Newsjacking'

Reacting quickly to breaking news with expert commentary positions you as a go-to voice in your field. Media outlets and AI-driven platforms prioritise timely, relevant perspectives. Inserting yourself into the news cycle at the right moment helps you increase your chances of being quoted, featured and found in both media and search results.

To make the most of this opportunity, create a strong profile highlighting your areas of expertise and key talking points. Many producers and editors will keep expert profiles on file. If you deliver a strong interview and are flexible and available, you might even be asked to be a regular contributor.

3. Conferences and events

Speaking on stage at industry events instantly boosts your credibility. It signals that others trust your expertise, which can lead to media interest, interview requests and increased search visibility as your name is mentioned online.

4. Speak on relevant podcasts, particularly long-form

Long-form podcast interviews are brilliant because they allow you to dive deeper into your story, share unique insights and build a personal connection with listeners. They also create searchable content – titles, transcripts and links – that AI tools can pick up. This will increase the chances of showing in niche search results and topic-based recommendations.

5. Radio and TV interviews

Broadcast media offers unmatched exposure, allowing you to reach wide and diverse audiences. Participating in timely, relevant conversations, whether live or pre recorded, will increase your digital footprint and the chances of being discovered by both media and AI search engines.

6. Share stats, surveys, and white papers

Original data and insights are highly valuable to journalists, researchers and AI platforms. Whether through formal reports or by sharing key findings from your work, this type of content positions you as a thought leader and draws attention from both media outlets and online audiences.

7. Share advice around awareness days

Tying your insights to topical moments like World Leadership Day or Innovation Day makes your advice timely, relevant and more likely to catch the attention of journalists covering those themes. Leveraging these occasions can create a ripple effect, as PR often leads to more PR, amplifying your visibility and authority.

8. Enter entrepreneur awards (and promote any shortlists or winners)

Awards provide third-party endorsement and are an excellent proof of your success. Publicising any nominations and wins will create content that is shareable, searchable, and helps cement your authority in your sector.

9. Consider writing a book

A book, particularly a short, focused one, can be your most powerful PR tool. Whether it's a standalone guide, a spinoff from existing work, or a 25k-word book on a niche topic, it positions you as a category expert, opens doors to media, and helps you land speaking gigs and partnerships. It helps to think of it as a business card with real substance. Creating 'pitch books' that you are happy to give away can significantly boost your authority and credibility on your chosen subject.

Finally, share, share, share

Landing coverage in a global outlet is a huge achievement, but the real value comes with how you amplify it. Sharing your coverage across LinkedIn and newsletters helps you reach a wide audience and build momentum, which can lead to speaking invitations, partnerships, new clients and even career opportunities. Consistent sharing keeps you top of mind and drives your authority forward.