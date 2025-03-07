Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When all employees come together with a shared vision, they can create lasting impact, promoting equality, inclusivity, and growth for all. Here, six experts share different ways leaders, businesses, and teams can harness the power of collective action, reshape the narrative around issues like inequality and lack of diversity, and foster an inclusive environment where everyone is empowered to contribute.

Refocusing on gender equity

Arunma Oteh, former Treasurer of the World Bank and author of All Hands on Deck, believes that as we commemorate International Women's Day, we must refocus on the transformative change to society when we leverage the power of collective action in the workplace to address gender equity. "This is as much because of the recent setback in this respect at the company as at the societal level," she states. Oteh continues, "This is unfortunate since research consistently shows that companies with greater gender equity perform better and are more profitable. They are also more innovative as different genders bring different attributes to the workplace, and diversity inspires creativity, and enhanced knowledge sharing."

Indeed, the World Economic Forum research showed that firms with gender diversity outperformed less diverse entities by 1.2% on average, between 2011 and 2022. She concludes, "There is no doubt that organisations that are able to capitalise on the roles women play as economic actors will have a competitive edge. The positive ripple effect means that society can accelerate progress in addressing existential challenges such as climate, poverty and inequalities, as well as unleash prosperity for all. It is therefore in the interest of companies to encourage collective action that supports gender equity."

Establishing the foundation of psychological safety

Joint effort is crucial in transforming workplaces for the better, and psychological safety plays a key role in fostering this change, argues Lesley Cooper, founder of consultancy WorkingWell, a London based consultancy that helps turn workplace pressure into growth, and author of Brave New Leader. She points out that when people feel safe enough to speak up, share their ideas, and question the status quo without fear of consequences or judgment, they are more likely to engage in meaningful collaboration to push things forward. To take what might feel like interpersonal risks, it's important to feel that your colleagues have your back. A shared understanding of the goal, trust, and respect for each other as well as the value of honesty is necessary. Cooper further explains, "To address workplace inequality, people need to come together and feel confident in their ability to contribute. However, without a safe and supportive space, they may hold back valuable insights, limiting the full potential of collective action." She concludes by stating, "Embedding psychological safety can lay the groundwork for a culture where impactful change can happen, with everyone headed in the same direction."

Cultivating collective intentions

According to Dr Lisa Turner, an emotional resilience and consciousness expert, and author of Our Conscious Tipping Point, spirituality teaches us that intention shapes reality - and the same applies to collective action in the workplace. "When a group of people aligns their energy, focus, and commitment toward a shared vision, they create a powerful force for change," she highlights. Turner suggests that individuals start by gathering a group of colleagues to set a collective intention for workplace transformation. "This could be through a shared meditation, a vision-setting meeting, or simply aligning on a common purpose with clarity and emotional commitment. Encourage each member to embody the change they seek - whether it's fostering inclusivity, promoting wellbeing, or enhancing ethical leadership," she recommends. By consistently reinforcing this intention through actions, conversations, and even symbolic gestures (such as a shared mantra or affirmation), the group cultivates a resonant field of transformation that influences culture from the inside out. "Spiritual principles remind us that energy follows focus - and when collective focus is sustained, real change becomes inevitable," Turner remarks.

Uplifting diverse voices

Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, a renowned Afro-optimist, founder of ZER Consulting Africa, and author of Afro-Optimism Unleashed, notes the power of uplifting diverse voices to foster meaningful workplace transformation. "Real change happens in the workplace when we collaborate and uplift everyone's voices with equal importance," she says. "Diversity isn't just about checking boxes; it's about harnessing the collective power of a team that can see a problem from multiple angles and develop solutions that resonate with a wider audience," Adewumi-Zer adds. "When we bring people together from all backgrounds, cultures, and experiences, magic happens," she points out. "We spark innovation, solve problems in new ways, and build deeper connections with our clients and customers. Champion inclusive recruitment and look for those hidden gems. Partner with initiatives focused on getting women into tech, or youth development programs that nurture the next generation, such as African talent." Adewumi-Zer underlines that by fostering a sense of belonging and support for diverse voices, we create a space where everyone can deliver their best work as an equal team - that's where the real change begins.

Inspiring change through shared experiences

Lucy McCarraher, business book mentor, founder of Rethink Press, a London based independent hybrid publisher and Book Magic AI, that leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the book creation process and author of Book Magic, strongly believes in the power of storytelling to inspire change. Since the dawn of time, storytelling has been a powerful tool for connecting people, preserving experience, and inspiring progress. "Stories shape our understanding of the world, passing down wisdom and values across generations," McCarraher says. In a world where communication drives social change, words have a unique ability to empower and uplift women, bridge gaps, challenge perspectives, unite peers, and inspire a collective shift. She proposes that one way to inspire change through storytelling is to transform that goldmine of experience and knowledge into a book. In this digital age, the barriers to entry for writing and publishing a book are lower than ever. Whilst they cannot write your story for you, resources such as AI can be invaluable guides to assisting people in refining their message. "With digital platforms at our fingertips, stories can instantly travel further than ever before, inspiring people across the world you might never have been able to reach," notes McCarraher.

Empowering change through allyship

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder of Tapoly, a London-based company specializing in on-demand and flexible insurance solutions, emphasises that driving true workplace change calls for allyship. "Many industries, including insurance, have traditionally been male-dominated, but real progress happens when we break down barriers together. Throughout my journey building my company, I've been fortunate to have strong male allies - co-founders, advisors, and colleagues - who have actively supported me, challenged the status quo, and helped create opportunities. Thanks to them, and the incredible women I've worked alongside, we've made it to where we are today," she says. But true allies don't just quietly support from the sidelines, reminds Kaenprakhamroy. "They speak up, open doors, and ensure women's contributions are recognised. I've seen firsthand how collaboration drives real change, and it's clear that collective action is the only way forward. It's not just about women fighting for a seat at the table, it's about reshaping the table entirely. When men and women work together to push for change, we create stronger, more inclusive workplaces that benefit everyone," she sums up.