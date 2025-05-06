Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The rapid movement of DEI rollback has been surreal and unnerving to witness. As founder and CEO of The Social Hub, a B Corp Certified hybrid hospitality company which employs more than 1,000 people directly and welcomes more than 2 million guests per year, it has left me wondering what this all ultimately says about us. It should be noted, I say this as a privileged, educated, well-fed and loved white, straight, able-bodied man. I have had all the advantages our society can offer at my feet my whole life.

Let's just take a moment to unpack what this acronym stands for: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Let them sink in for a second and consider what it would mean if we don't support this, if we want the opposite. Uniformity, Inequality, and Exclusion. It is an insane idea that you would run a team with this as your values in the western world in 2025, especially when you are targeting a wide range of customers. Before I go into the ramifications, though, I would like to rewind to the moment when DEI truly kicked off.

DEI gained momentum as a unified response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020 by a white police officer in broad daylight. The fact that it was documented, the evidence undisputable, was a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter protests that summer, which unleashed a tidal wave of pledges of support for greater diversity, equity and inclusion. Compounded with the reckoning of the earlier #MeToo movement, it exposed a hard truth, one as old as time – our societies and our economies were not a level playing field. Rather, they systematically privileged a certain kind of straight, white, male above everyone else – again, people like me! It's not an exaggeration to say that it was a watershed moment that dismantled the myth, especially the American myth, of hard work as the only path to success, revealing instead deeply entrenched systemic issues. It offered a unique, global moment for self-reflection.

As early as June of 2020, the World Economic Forum published a DEI toolkit for companies that, crucially to my mind, laid out not just a moral case for embracing DEI, but a business case as well. This wasn't rocket science after all. The world we live in is highly diverse. Organisations were successful when they created an inclusive work culture that tapped into the full potential of human diversity. The numbers backed it up too - companies that had already embraced DEI were consistently performing better than those that weren't. At my company, The Social Hub, we have a global customer base, just like these myriad S&P 500 companies backpedalling on their DEI (90% and counting of the top 400). We proudly cater for every person, no matter where they come from, what they have or don't have, what they do or don't identify as. As for these other companies, my question is this – how can you expect to attract global customers if you don't actually have teams who can help those privileged few at the top understand the needs, challenges, and wants of these other group. Which, by the way, are the majority when combined?

The other argument we hear is that DEI has gone too far. While it is true that the left also has voices which can be scary and intimidating, it is up to us – my fellow CEOs – to make sure we find a balance which works for us, our teams and for our businesses. I am a super optimistic person, so a large part of me is really hoping, thinking, that these big international companies are simply 'Trump Washing' when it comes to DE&I. It doesn't make business sense to play ball with an old, white male bully, and taking these three letters down from websites, but not really going through with anti-DEI actions.

I choose not to play ball in this war. I want to stand up proudly saying we support DEI. We want and need a diverse team, we will give everyone equal chances and we will do our best to make everyone feel included. After all, this is exactly what we are doing with our guests, each and every day and for each and every one of them. For us, having a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce is not charity, it's something we passionately advocate for. In such a wonderfully diverse world, we know it's the only pathway to a better future and to sustainable growth. It's nothing but a win-win for all of us. This is why all our hubs – no matter the location – are safe, welcoming spaces for everyone. So that together we can contribute to a fairer, more inclusive society. Last autumn, our efforts were rewarded when we became a B Corp, a huge milestone for us. We're now an active member of a community of like-minded companies that also use business as a force for good.

This is also why I'm particularly proud of the work we do at my NGO Movement on the Ground, which is focused on turning refugee camps into what we call an active "CampUS." And, with our very own TSH Talent Foundation, we are promoting scholarships and other skilling opportunities for brilliant students from underprivileged and diverse backgrounds. At The Social Hub we commit 1% of our global revenue to fund the organisation, every year. Meanwhile, at our Better Society Academy at The Social Hub Glasgow last week, I saw what happens when people from all backgrounds – activists, business leaders, students, civil servants – get in a room and really listen. You get energy. You get ideas. You get progress. People actually hear each other – which is scarily rare in today's world.

I've been meeting a lot of UK entrepreneurs lately – through our community in Glasgow and as we look to expand The Social Hub into other UK cities. And I get it: a lot of people are feeling worn down right now. Costs are up, growth is slower, and the temptation is to turn inward. But I truly believe this is the moment to look outward. To open the doors wider, not close them. To founders across the UK: this isn't about being 'woke' or ticking boxes. It's about building companies we're proud to run – places where people want to stay, want to grow, and want to do work that matters. If we can make room at the table, stay curious, and lead with purpose, then I really think we've got a shot at creating businesses that outlast the noise, do the right thing, and help build a better society. Ultimately, in my view, what it comes down to is this: be the kind person you are, who we all are… listen to your heart not your ego, trust this feeling when you meet people and, more importantly, don't forget to smile.