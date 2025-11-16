Corporate Influence Media has emerged around a philosophy that its founder, Hina Siddiqui, describes as both intentional and unconventional. She has built a practice centered on personal positioning, energetic alignment, and the discipline of setting ambitious goals reflecting her distinct blend of coaching, media strategy, and mindset-energy work.

Her approach begins with what she calls a "number." Every client enters into a contract where the first line reflects a clear financial target for the year, often much higher than what they initially imagined. "For example, if they say their next number is $10 million, I would say, Why not 15?" Siddiqui explains. She ties that target to a year-long program called "One Year Game", guiding IT founders and CEOs to build the internal and external posture that supports their business growth.

This philosophy carries into Corporate Influence Media's coaching methodology, a framework she has refined over years of working with technology leaders across several regions. Siddiqui emphasizes that the work is not simply strategic but also deeply personal. "It's all self-worth, it's all confidence, it's all about where you can uniquely position yourself," she notes. Her belief is that financial expansion begins with mindset expansion, an idea rooted in the energy work she continues to integrate into her process today.

Alongside her coaching practice sits Corporate Influence Media's high-visibility program, Let's Make You Famous, a unique 90-day campaign that aims to amplify a client's presence across media channels by getting them placed on magazine covers, nominated for awards, invited to podcasts, and positioned to be seen as leaders in their sector. "In the first place, we make them media-worthy," she says. "What we are doing is making them a celebrity in their industry."

For Siddiqui, visibility is not a stand-alone outcome. Instead, it is a lever that clients can use to move closer to the number they identified at the beginning of their journey. She explains that the purpose behind every placement is performance, how the publicity can be used to shape opportunities, command premium offerings, and strengthen credibility. "Everything is tied up to the number they have in mind," she says.

Her framework integrates a lean business structure. She often works one-on-one with clients but brings in stylists, media partners, and specialists when needed. This model allows Corporate Influence Media to stay streamlined while offering support.

Siddiqui's philosophy is also shaped by her own growth, crediting it to the same mindset and energy practices she teaches. "My growth is my spiritual process, and money is just the equivalent of the kind of energy that I carry," she explains. Her approach is grounded in the idea that businesses thrive when their leaders align intention with massive action.

Beyond her coaching and media work, Siddiqui hosts The Corporate Life Podcast, now in its third season, "Every Life Is A Movie and You Are The Star Of Yours", which features IT founders, CEOs, and celebrities. What makes her podcast unique is how it presents the personal cinematic journeys of founders and celebrities from all around the world.

She is also a six-time author; her latest book, Fast Cashflow Fix: Turn Your Small IT Business Into a 6-Figure Profit Machine in Just 12 Weeks, speaks to her views on business transformation, mindset, financial clarity, and achievement.

Looking ahead, Siddiqui remains focused on working with IT founders and CEOs who align with her philosophy. Siddiqui shares, "My vision for every client is simple: to turn their life's truth into their greatest power, through coaching that transforms their business numbers, media that amplifies them, and a podcast presence that tells their cinematic story to the world."