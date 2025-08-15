There's a value we live by at PrettyGreen: life is short. This isn't just a statement for the wall; it's a commitment to a different style of working, one where flexibility isn't just for parents, but for everyone.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Because early in my career, I, like many others, was taught to conform to a specific, often male-centric, model of leadership. The narrative was that to succeed, you had to be hard, to leave your emotions at the door, and to present a front of unwavering resolve. The boardroom was a place for strategy, not for vulnerability. But this approach, while once seen as a sign of strength, is now revealing itself to be a limiting model.

By contrast, the leadership dynamic and board that I now sit on is one of balance. It is more rational and realistic, because it embraces a wider range of perspectives and experiences. Tough and strategic decisions still need to be made and deadlines are, of course, important, but they are made with a deeper understanding that business is more than just a transaction; it's a significant part of people's lives. It is a space where both assertiveness and empathy are valued, not as opposing forces, but as complementary skills that build a stronger whole. This is a leadership style that doesn't just focus on the bottom line, but on the cultural resonance of every decision we make.

Leadership is facing a long-overdue evolution. And when you look at the numbers, from the recent FTSE Women Leaders Review, women now hold 43% of board positions and over a third of leadership roles in FTSE 350 companies, a clear sign that the upward trend in gender representation is accelerating. While a majority-female board still remains a rarity, I am fortunate to be the CEO of a business that proudly has one. This was not a deliberate move, rather a natural progression towards what I can now confidently say is a more rounded, more effective, and more human approach to leadership. And the lessons we've learned from this experience are, in my view, not just about gender diversity - they're about creating a more robust and successful business for everyone. Looking back, here are three lessons on leadership I've learnt over the years.

The power of a balanced board (and perspective)

The most significant lesson is that a mixed board of men and women is not just a good idea - it's a business necessity. I don't think you perform as well without one, as a truly mixed team is what builds the trust factor that creates a business' core values and culture. The more different and diverse brains and perspectives you have in the room, the better. When a board is homogenous, whether by gender, background, or life experience, there is a very real risk of 'groupthink'. Everyone sees the world through the same lens, and the solutions you generate are, by nature, limited. Our majority-female board approaches problem-solving with a wider set of lived experiences, challenging assumptions and asking questions that might not otherwise be raised. This leads to more innovative solutions for our clients and more well-rounded business outcomes. It's not just about what you say; it's about what you're capable of hearing.

The importance of relationships

In the past, the idea of fostering supportive relationships on a board, or sharing personal vulnerabilities, might have been seen as unprofessional. But I've learned that the best work, the most creative and courageous work, comes from a place of trust. When you build a leadership team where members feel safe being supportive, transparent, and even vulnerable with one another, a new level of trust emerges. This is the foundation for genuine collaboration and pushes everyone to bring their best ideas to the table, without fear of judgment. This has had a profound trickle-down effect on our company culture, even helping our male colleagues feel more empowered to have a personal life - to talk about family or to set boundaries without feeling they need to sneak off for something. This is the real meaning of inclusivity, and as Caitlin Moran is now brilliantly exploring in her latest work ('what about men?'), there's a huge issue we all need to address in business and wider society about how men perceive the world, deal with emotions and would mentally benefit from embracing what has been traditionally 'female' attributes.

The crucial role of role models

Everyone needs a role model, but too often, the image of leadership presented to aspiring talent is a narrow one. A diverse board naturally provides a wider range of role models for our entire team to look up to, both men and women. It shows employees what is possible for people of different backgrounds, experiences and genders, and by seeing a mix of leaders at the highest level, they are not only inspired but also given a belief that there is a place for them in the future of a company, and of the industry. It's critical for both attracting and retaining the best talent too.

The shift in leadership roles is a significant cultural event that extends far beyond the walls of our boardroom. For instance, in a well-being survey conducted with an external consultant, we discovered that 40% of our team has been affected by suicide in some way. In response, our board made the decision to support the brilliant R;pple charity, which was founded by Alice Hendy after the death of her brother, Josh. The technology is a suicide prevention tool, which is a particular issue among young men. We have now worked formally as a partner with R;pple for three years and see this as a perfect example of how female leadership is benefiting everyone. It is about creating an environment where every individual, regardless of their background, feels a sense of togetherness and they feel psychologically safe, which is the only way to truly unlock their full potential.

What I've learnt is this: balance matters. Not just in gender, but in the perspectives, and voices we bring to the table. While I'm incredibly proud of our majority-female board, we also recognise there is always room for improvement and more diversity. A board that reflects the world around it makes better decisions for the world it serves. When women and men work side by side - valuing each other's strengths, listening deeply, and challenging each other with respect, we don't just create stronger businesses, we create fairer ones.