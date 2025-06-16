Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"We believe that when it comes to business, relationships are at the centre of everything." – Jo Bullard, Director of SME Lending, Metro Bank

At a time when high street banks are shuttering local branches, Metro Bank is opening new ones. At a time when most banking interactions have become automated and faceless, Metro Bank is doubling down on face-to-face relationships. And in an era when start-ups are battling volatile markets, cash flow crunches, and rising costs, Metro Bank's message to entrepreneurs is simple: we're here, in person, to help.

"We believe that when it comes to business, relationships are at the centre of everything," says Jo Bullard, Director of SME Lending at Metro Bank. "And there is still a strong appetite from entrepreneurs to be able to talk to someone face to face."

This emphasis on human connection isn't just a nice-to-have - it's at the heart of what Metro Bank calls its "relationship banking ethos." Across its 75 stores in the UK, the bank has local business managers embedded in communities, working directly with SMEs to provide guidance, finance, and a sounding board. "Whether that is meeting in store or our managers travelling to the customer's workplace," Bullard says, "it's about learning more about their business and its needs."

A local footprint in a digital world

In the banking sector, growth usually means digital expansion. But Metro Bank's vision includes the physical - with three new stores opening this year alone in Gateshead, Chester, and Salford. These aren't just functional spaces to open accounts or deposit cheques; they're hubs of local economic engagement.

"Our stores host regular networking events which tackle business issues with guest speakers and local experts - a free resource for the local community," Bullard explains. "Recently, all our stores hosted events to celebrate International Women's Day and we had over 2,000 attendees join us across our store network." This blend of physical presence and local programming offers something that algorithms can't: trust, access, and continuity.

Financing innovation - fast

With borrowing costs on the rise and capital harder to access, Metro Bank has worked to simplify and speed up access to funds - especially for businesses at the smaller end of the scale.

"It's quick and easy to apply for a business overdraft or credit card up to £60,000 and customers will be advised straight away if they are eligible," Bullard says. "Customers can apply for a business overdraft in the Metro Bank app or in store and credit cards in store."

For lending above that threshold, the bank brings in its relationship managers to provide bespoke support. "They'll help a business customer with all the options available – including loans, invoice finance, asset finance and commercial overdrafts," she adds.

It's this hybrid model - tech-powered access, human-powered decision-making - that sets Metro Bank apart in a crowded field of SME lenders.

Levelling the playing field

Equity in business finance is a long-standing issue, particularly for women and underrepresented founders. Bullard doesn't shy away from this fact - and she's vocal about the role banks must play beyond the balance sheet.

"Our approach centres on remaining deeply rooted in the communities in which we operate," she says. "Through this approach we are able to demonstrate promotion of education, employment, equality and equity."

As a signatory to the Investing in Women Code, Metro Bank has committed to increasing its support for female entrepreneurs - and the numbers suggest progress. "Year on year there has been an increase in female-led businesses opening accounts with us," Bullard says, "and the growth of female multi-director companies was up nearly 7%, and LLPs up nearly 100%."

Importantly, this isn't just happening in boardrooms. One-third of the bank's commercial relationship managers are women - a tangible step towards representation in decision-making roles.

But Metro Bank's efforts stretch into unconventional spaces as well. "Our research has shown that when women excel in sport, they improve their confidence and performance in their working lives too," Bullard notes. "So, we have partnered with the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] to drive transformational growth for girls' recreational cricket… tripling the number of girls' cricket teams by 2028."

Data, AI, and the human touch

Despite its emphasis on in-person service, Metro Bank is no technophobe. The bank is actively using AI and automation - but in a way that complements, rather than replaces, its relationship model.

"We have begun deploying AI to compress the admin time spent on processing credit applications amongst other things," Bullard explains. "These solutions free up more time for our banking experts to spend servicing our customers, which goes to the heart of our relationship banking ethos."

That balance - speeding up internal processes while deepening personal engagement - is what Bullard sees as the future of SME finance.

Resilience in the age of volatility

From post-Brexit uncertainty to global supply shocks, the landscape for UK entrepreneurs remains rocky. But Metro Bank is keen to equip its customers not just with funding, but with tools and advice for long-term resilience.

"Our commercial relationship managers can offer guidance about financial planning including cash flow management and working capital," says Bullard. "This is in addition to the hours of practical advice offered in our store networking events."

There's also a growing suite of digital products designed specifically for small business owners and sole traders. One example is Invoice It - a straightforward app and web-based tool to help businesses get paid faster and reduce the time spent chasing invoices.

"It's about helping entrepreneurs to manage their finances efficiently, so they can spend more time doing what they do best," she says.

Redefining the bank branch

In recent years, many banks have retreated from the high street, closing branches and redirecting customers to apps and call centres. Metro Bank is taking the opposite approach - one that may soon seem radical.

"We believe business has always been about relationships," Bullard says. "Which is why we will continue to offer relationship banking through our growing store network centred around customer service."

This includes staying open when others are not. "We offer six-day-a-week opening in 32 of our stores and the longest Saturday store opening hours of any high street bank," she adds.

In an age of 24/7 commerce, this kind of accessibility is more than a convenience - it's a signal that the bank understands the pressures entrepreneurs face.

Banking built for builders

Metro Bank's model may seem almost retro in its commitment to place, people, and personal service - but Bullard believes this is exactly what modern entrepreneurship demands.

"We're opening stores, not closing them, at a time when entrepreneurs and business owners value speaking to someone in person," she says.

That belief - in showing up, in listening, in staying local - may be quietly revolutionary in an age of digital abstraction. For the UK's 5.5m small businesses, it may also be exactly what's needed.