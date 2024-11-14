The Hidden Strengths of Dyslexic Thinking in Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Only 1 in 5 Dyslexics believe their workplace understands their strengths: how leaders can better understand Dyslexic Thinking skills – and how to leverage them

For decades, Dyslexic Thinking has been responsible for some of our greatest inventions and businesses - from the iPhone to Virgin, DreamWorks to the aeroplane. Yet this kind of thinking has rarely been measured or treasured by traditional workplaces. In fact, only 1 in 5 dyslexics believe their workplace understands Dyslexic Thinking.

But we are now entering the 5th Industrial Revolution, a world powered by human intelligence and machines. AI has learned to aggregate and recall knowledge faster and better than humans, making the skills that AI cannot replicate, like innovation, lateral thinking and interpersonal skills, critical for success. And these skills are inherent to one particular group of people... dyslexics.

What is Dyslexic Thinking?

The dictionary definition of Dyslexic Thinking is:

'An approach to problem-solving, assessing information, and learning, often used by people with dyslexia, that involves pattern recognition, spatial reasoning, lateral thinking, and interpersonal skills.'

Dyslexic brains process information differently. Our neural pathways are different from someone who is not dyslexic, meaning we literally think differently. This gives us a pattern of valuable strengths, which are called Dyslexic Thinking skills.

There are 6 Dyslexic Thinking skills and most dyslexics are a combination of these, rarely all:

Visualising – interacting with space, senses, physical ideas and new concepts Imagining – creating an original piece of work or giving ideas a new spin Communicating – crafting and conveying clear and engaging messages Reasoning – understanding patterns, evaluating possibilities and making decisions Connecting – understanding self, connecting, empathising and influencing others Exploring – being curious and exploring ideas in a constant and energetic way

These skills are vital for business success in the 5th Industrial Revolution. Research from the world's largest recruiter, Randstad Enterprise, as featured in Made By Dyslexia's Intelligence 5.0 report, finds that Dyslexic Thinking skills are the most in demand skills in every job, across all 9 major job sectors, globally TODAY.

Dyslexic Thinking and Entrepreneurship

Dyslexics make great entrepreneurs (40% of them are dyslexic in fact) and can turbocharge any business. Here's how:

We are imaginers and visionaries who see new possibilities

Our Dyslexic Thinking skills of imagining and visualising help us to dream and think big. We see what could be, not what is. This helps us to innovate in ways that others often couldn't conceive possible. In the world of business thinking differently gives you a competitive edge. Creative thinking comes naturally to dyslexics, which helps us to spot gaps in the market or solve old problems in innovative new ways.

We are big-picture thinkers who keep things simple

Dyslexics are brilliant at using their reasoning skills to see the bigger picture and simplify things. This allows dyslexics to make connections across complex issues, subjects and data, which others don't see. It also helps us to cut through the noise and take a 'helicopter view' rather than getting stuck in the detail.

We embrace failure, making us super resilient and persistent

Dyslexics are not afraid to fail. And they're good at bouncing back fast, seeing their failures as an opportunity to learn. Dyslexic thinkers also naturally have a growth mindset, a willingness to just give it a go and see where it takes you. The willingness to fail means we build up a high level of resilience quickly and become skilled at finding workarounds to problems when we face them.

We are passionate questioners – we don't accept the status quo

Dyslexics are curious and questioning, using their Dyslexic Thinking skill of exploring to build businesses that are fuelled by our passion and curiosity. We love to ask, 'What if?' and 'Why not?', and find ways to disrupt and challenge the status quo. And when it comes to customer experience we are motivated to go the extra mile.

We are 'people' people – great leaders, team builders and empathisers

Because of their strong connecting skills and heightened emotional intelligence, dyslexics are adept at motivating, leading and inspiring people. Being aware of our weaknesses and the need to focus on our strengths, we also become expert delegators. This in turn builds and empowers great teams who are all encouraged to lean into their strengths.

Empowering Dyslexic Thinking in every business

Our Intelligence 5.0 report found that as a result of AI, the type of intelligence the world needs has changed. Entrepreneurs and organisations need to learn more about Dyslexic Thinking skills and empower them, because this is exactly the type of new intelligence needed to thrive alongside AI.

That's why we joined forces with Sir Richard Branson, a proud Dyslexic Thinker himself, to launch the world's first 'University of Dyslexic Thinking'. Dubbed 'DyslexicU' and housed on Open University, this innovative learning platform is for anyone with a curiosity to learn more about the skills so relevant to our new AI-powered world. Launching with a course on entrepreneurs, these short, one-hour long courses will eventually cover a wide range of professions, helping you to learn about Dyslexic Thinking and understand why and how it turbo-charges success across different industries (and how you can adopt this thinking too). Because when organisations understand Dyslexic Thinking, they can support dyslexics and non-dyslexics alike to thrive, driving business success in the process.