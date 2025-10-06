A Welsh club with two European runs in three years is seeking fresh investment - or a full takeover - to fuel its next chapter.

Haverfordwest County AFC, known as the Bluebirds, announced today it is inviting expressions of interest from potential backers, as the club sets its sights on becoming a full-time side, investing further in youth development, and ultimately winning the Welsh league.

Chairman Rob Edwards, who took over the club after stumbling across a "for sale" listing during lockdown, said: "We took over a very well run club with a strong foundation and lots of potential, but found new ways to build the academy and serve the community, and the success is exactly what we set out to achieve.

"But having seen so much success in terms of attendances and results on the pitch in such a short period of time, we have a huge amount of belief in where we can get to, and we think the club's fans deserve to get there as quickly as possible. That's why we're looking for the right partners to take the next step."

Haverfordwest, based in Pembrokeshire, finished third in the JD Cymru Premier last season, securing European qualification. The club made headlines in 2023 when it recorded its first-ever win in continental competition. While routinely just 100 people would turn out at Ogi Bridge Meadow before the takeover, attendances have skyrocketed, and 1,700 fans turned out for last year's play-off final.

The club's academy has delivered successive league titles at under-19 level, a first FAW Youth Cup, and qualification for the UEFA Youth League. With many of those players and other academy graduates already featured for the first team.

It has also unearthed talent from further afield. Belgian coach Nicky Hayen, who became the first Belgian to manage in the Welsh Premier League after being recruited by the club, is now manager of Club Brugge. The first team has found continued success in the hands of Tony Pennock who has ran academies at Swansea City and Hull City, and coached in the EFL Championship for the latter.

Off the pitch, the club runs school visits, football camps, and grassroots programmes across Pembrokeshire, alongside partnerships with local businesses and Pembrokeshire College. A new 3G pitch was installed at the stadium in 2024, with plans for a new stand under way.

The search for new investment comes amid a wave of celeb interest in UK football clubs with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchase of Wrexham AFC and NFL star Tom Brady's stake in Birmingham City.

Edwards, who has since expanded parent company Morley Sports Management to include US wrestling brand Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), believes the Haverfordwest model - rooted in community, player development and ambition - can be exported worldwide.

"We're proud of what's been achieved so far," he said. "But the next chapter could be even bigger. This is an invitation to be part of a project that's delivering results, inspiring young players, and energising a community."