In the UK capital, somewhere off the corridors of power, Karim Fatehi OBE, CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is doing what he does best: advocating for business while carefully navigating the crosswinds of policy, politics and persistent economic unease.

Caution may underpin the Chamber's latest message, but it is matched by a quiet sense of determination. Representing a network of approximately 10,000 businesses - from fledgling startups to heavyweight corporates - the organisation occupies a unique position in the economic landscape. For Fatehi, the challenges ahead are undeniable. But so too, he insists, are the grounds for hope.

"We've seen through the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit, and we are currently navigating the recent economic shocks," he says. "London has always been, and continues to be, a major global city when it comes to showcasing resilience." Yet resilience, he suggests, is under siege. "Businesses are feeling the strain — caught between global economic headwinds and the ripple effects of domestic policy, including hikes in national insurance and tighter employment regulations. The hospitality sector, for example, is having to make some tough decisions on pay, potential redundancies and the viability of operating in the long term"

This is not just an impressionistic concern. "We've done a survey with our members," he says. "85% of the businesses are not expecting economic growth during the current parliament." It's a damning figure. There is, Fatehi insists, no single silver bullet - but there are some obvious fixes. What's missing, he argues, is sustained support for growth. "We also need to ease the tax burden on businesses - from national insurance to business rates and beyond." Despite the frustrations, the CEO insists the Chamber remains hopeful - and that its network plays a critical role in keeping the ecosystem alive. "Naturally, the Chamber informs and advocates for SMEs… we've got to be optimistic."

The organisation takes a broad yet practical approach, balancing strategic vision with on-the-ground support. "Our extensive network allows us to act in our members' best interests and engage directly with decision-makers." he says. The Chamber's events - including a recent breakfast roundtable featuring Lord Johnson, Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party and Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, amongst others - are one way they help businesses speak directly to policymakers. The focus? "How can the business effectively manage these additional costs without hindering the growth?"

Pressed on what businesses are looking for, Fatehi is clear: "What businesses want is prosperity," he said. "They're looking for an environment that allows them to engage with their European counterparts with minimal friction - free from unnecessary barriers, so they can grow and thrive." His advice to founders navigating trade volatility and rising costs is clear-eyed and pragmatic. "We've seen the tariffs, which is 10% for all UK exporters…but it wasn't 25% like other tariffs." That thread of optimism runs through, even as global trade rules grow ever more uncertain. What drives the Chamber's forward-looking outlook, he explains, is London's enduring role in the global order.

"We are in a very unique position… London remains the global hub for international trade and a magnet for businesses worldwide. We need to retain our position."

Just this week, Fatehi points out, momentum was building: "We had the opportunity to see the FTA between India and the United Kingdom has come to reality. Also, the U.S. and there are other FTAs on the horizon." As he sees it, the task is clear: to help businesses capitalise on those opportunities.

"It's crucial for London's business communities to seize the opportunity, explore new markets, and unlock their potential," he said. "We must identify the best path forward."

There's a realism to his tone, but it is balanced by a quiet pride in what London's business community has achieved. "We must be resilient, we must remain optimistic, and we must be ready for the challenges ahead," he said. "The UK remains steadfast in its commitment to business, demonstrating unwavering resilience and adaptability."