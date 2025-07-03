Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sam Kendall didn't set out to be a tech CEO. Like many women in the industry, she arrived with a mix of domain expertise, ambition and an appetite for solving real problems. What she didn't have - at least at first -was a belief that she belonged.

"I wish more women knew that you don't need to tick every box to start," she says. "Confidence often follows action, not the other way around."

Now at the helm of SalonIQ, a fast-growing tech platform built for the hair and beauty sector, Kendall is reshaping not only how salons operate, but how women step into leadership in tech.

The business, which develops cloud-based systems for independent and multi-site salon groups, has grown rapidly thanks to one decision Kendall credits as transformative: putting the customer first - truly.

"Rather than building features based on assumptions, we immersed ourselves in the day-to-day realities of salon owners and teams. We had an advantage here as we are salon owners too," she says. "We listened deeply, built collaboratively, and constantly iterated based on real feedback. That decision helped us not just build a great platform but build real trust and relationships with our clients."

It's a far cry from the stereotype of a tech founder locked in a lab. For Kendall, customer insight is not a phase of development - it's the model. She believes businesses that treat empathy as a competitive asset, not just a virtue, are the ones with staying power.

"Empathy isn't a soft skill. It's a strategic advantage," she says. "In tech especially, there's this outdated notion that effective leadership means being the smartest or toughest person in the room. But the most powerful leadership comes from listening, trusting your team, and creating a culture where people feel safe to innovate and challenge ideas—including yours." Kendall's approach to inclusion mirrors this mindset: focused, intentional, and deeply pragmatic. While she mentors women outside the business, she's just as committed to ensuring they have opportunities inside it.

"We're intentional about making sure women have access to roles where they can grow and lead," she explains. "That means looking beyond CVs and creating development pathways that support both technical skill-building and leadership readiness." SalonIQ's leadership team is deliberately designed to reflect that. While customer-facing roles have traditionally been dominated by women in the sector, Kendall is ensuring female colleagues are supported into product, development and data roles—areas often reserved for men.

"Inclusion starts from within," she says. "I want to help build a tech ecosystem where women don't have to fight for a seat at the table - they're already expected and welcomed." Her next step involves stepping more visibly into industry panels and discussions - something she admits she once hesitated to do, but now sees as essential. "Visibility is powerful," she says. "When women see others like them leading in tech, it opens up new possibilities."

Still, Kendall is clear this isn't a binary conversation."I deeply value the brilliant men who are part of this journey too - many of whom are incredible allies, leaders in our team and business owners in our industry," she adds. "This isn't about excluding anyone. It's about opening the door wider."

At a time when the tech sector is grappling with both diversity and direction, Kendall's message is quietly radical: progress doesn't always come from coding breakthroughs or big funding rounds - it comes from creating spaces where people can do their best work, no matter where they come from.

"Surround yourself with people who complement your skills and don't be afraid to take up space in rooms where women are still underrepresented," she says. "You belong there, and your perspective is needed now more than ever."